From 15 minutes cycling to no-phone sleep: 3 Activities that will bring calmness to you in 2022

A new year symbolises new beginnings. We have survived another year and going by the pandemic scare, we should be thankful to our stars for keeping our loved ones happy and safe. We do have our sour memories of every year. Somethings that went missing, some activity that could have helped you. So, as we will step into the new year, let's take these 3 baby steps that can help you to make your life a little better, can make you calm, reduce your stress. Well, these are not resolutions. When we decide to make a resolution, we end up breaking them. So consider these changes as a solution or habits that will make you a better version of yourself. Shall we start? (All image source: Pexels)

Write a page

Reading is important, but expressing yourself in words is equally essential. By the end of the day, while laying back on your sofa, take a book and pen, and write a page about, 'how was your day.' Believe us, if you will make this a habit, it will help you to recall important details of the day, makes you think twice about some important events or decisions, and it will surely help your reading and writing skills.

15-minute cycling

There's no better way to start your day than riding a bicycle and wandering around nature, enjoying the early-morning fresh wind. This activity will help you to kick-start your day with full energy, it will make you fit, and you'll develop a habit of early rising.

No-phone sleep

Did you notice that the two pointers revolve around our sleeping and waking up? Well, these two factors are a crucial part of our life. When we call our day off, and we are about to lie down, don't carry the phone with you. Leave that gadget in your living room, or at a distance from your bed. These smartphones often give us anxiety, palpitation and it spoils our sleep. As per a few medical journals, it is said that the smartphone's screen light affects our sleep and it reduces sleepiness.