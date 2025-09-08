From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a 51-year-old neurologist from Hyderabad, transformed his health by losing 30 kilos in two years. With simple lifestyle changes like better sleep, cutting out junk calories, regular running, and strength training, he proved that consistency and balance matter more than crash diets.

For years, Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar was caught in a cycle of endless clinic hours, little sleep, and unhealthy eating habits. By late 2020, his weight had touched nearly 100 kilos, and he felt the need to take charge of his health. What followed was a steady, sustainable transformation that helped him lose 30 kg and gain a renewed sense of energy, fitness, and confidence.

Balancing work and sleep

Dr. Kumar identified lack of rest as one of the main culprits behind his unhealthy lifestyle. Earlier, his routine involved 16-17 hours of work and barely 4-5 hours of disturbed sleep. He consciously reduced his work hours to 8-9 a day and ensured 7-8 hours of proper rest. Better sleep, he says, improved his focus, stabilised his appetite, and laid the foundation for healthier choices.

Smarter eating, not dieting

Rather than following fad diets, he focused on small, practical changes. He gave up soft drinks, cut down refined carbohydrates, and added protein-rich foods to his meals. These simple shifts kept him satiated for longer, reduced calorie overload, and made the process of weight loss more manageable.

Running towards fitness

Exercise became his next big ally. He began with 5 km walks, progressed to jogging, and eventually embraced running as a daily habit. Over time, he completed multiple 10 km runs, several half marathons, and even a full marathon. In 2022, he introduced strength training thrice a week to build muscle and improve metabolism.

Health beyond the scale

The numbers spoke volumes. His weight reduced by 30 kilos, his resting heart rate dropped from 72 to 40-42 bpm, and tests showed better cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. More importantly, he experienced greater stamina, focus, and self-confidence.

Dr. Kumar emphasises consistency over intensity. Good sleep, balanced food, enjoyable workouts, and patience, he says, are the true cornerstones of lasting fitness. His journey is proof that sustainable lifestyle changes matter more than quick fixes.