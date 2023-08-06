Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Friendship Day 2023: Wish happy friendship day in 20 languages

Happy friendship day in 20 languages: This is a day to celebrate the bond of friendship, and the language you use is not important.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Your friends are very important to you as you have undoubtedly shared some of your most private and embarrassing moments with them that you would almost certainly never share with your parents.

Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm today, August 6. Friendship Day is not bound to any language. Regardless of the language you both speak, you can wish your pals a happy friendship day. It doesn't matter what language you use because today is a celebration of friendship.

Friendship Day is not language-specific. Any language that you and your friends both understand can be used to wish them a happy friendship day.

Here are different ways to wish happy friendship day in 20 languages

  1. English: Happy Friendship Day!
  2. Hindi: मित्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!
  3. Bengali: শুভ বন্ধুত্ব দিবস!
  4. Gujarati: ખુશ મિત્રતા દિવસ!
  5. Tamil: இன்னி நட்பு நாள்!
  6. Telugu: స్నేహ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు!
  7. Malayalam: സന്തോഷകരമായ സുഹൃദ്ദിനം!
  8. Marathi: आनंदी मैत्री दिवस!
  9. Kannada: ಸ್ನೇಹ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು!
  10. Odia: ଶୁଭ ବନ୍ଧୁତା ଦିବସ!
  11. Urdu: دوستی کا دن مبارک ہو!
  12. French: Joyeuse Journée de l’Amitié!
  13. Spanish: ¡Feliz Día de la Amistad!
  14. German: Frohes Freundschaftsfest!
  15. Italian: Buona Giornata dell’Amicizia!
  16. Portuguese: Feliz Dia da Amizade!
  17. Russian: Счастливого Дня Дружбы!
  18. Chinese (Simplified): 友谊日快乐!
  19. Chinese (Traditional): 友誼日快樂!
  20. Arabic: عيد الصداقة سعيد!

