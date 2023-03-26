Search icon
French brand 'Coperni' launches mini handbag made of real meteorite worth Rs 35 lakh

The company claims that it has been made from those meteorites that fell on the earth about 55 thousand years ago. The size of the bag is 9x12x23 cm. The weight of the empty bag is about 2 kg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

A luxurious company has made a unique purse which is made of a real meteorite. According to the report of Audity Central News website, under the Fall-Winter 2023 collection, a company named Coperni Meteorite Bag has made a bag from Meteorite bag price.

The company claims that it has been made from those meteorites that fell on the earth about 55 thousand years ago. The size of the bag is 9x12x23 cm. The weight of the empty bag is about 2 kg.

This 'Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag' is a limited-edition bag made of dark grey stone with a meteorite incorporated and priced at a whopping Rs 35,000 (40,000 euros).

"The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on Earth

These bags are non-refundable. This bag is worth 35 lakh rupees and its delivery time is 6 weeks.

Here's how internet reacted to it: 

The brand's post has received 12,989 likes, and many users have commented that they were impressed by this unique creation. 

Many people have referred to the bag as a "work of art."

"How 'coperni' is laser-etched on the bag is sickening, I'm sickened," one user commented.

"I'm yelling, this is so iconic," said another. A third individual added, "40k for a bag that looks like the inside of my mother's old slippers. Take my money."

