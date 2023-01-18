Four science-backed health benefits of fasting

Representational image

Just as it is necessary to take food on time to maintain our health, in the same way keeping fast on time is also very important for us. In our country, people have been observing fasting since ancient times and according to Ayurveda, fasting gives many benefits to the body. But not only Ayurveda, but many modern scientists also believes that keeping fast gives many different benefits to the body. There are many festivals and such days on which fast is observed. However, even if you do not believe these things, keeping fast is very beneficial for you.

So, today we have got you the health benefits of keeping fast:

Health benefits of fasting

1. Control blood sugar

Some studies have found that fasting can help improve blood sugar levels, and this is especially beneficial for people who are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. Some studies have also found that fasting reduces the risk of insulin resistance.

2. Keep the heart healthy

Fasting is also considered very beneficial for keeping the heart healthy. According to some studies, fasting at the right time helps in controlling both blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Apart from this, other research has also been done, in which it has been found that fasting can also help in keeping the heart healthy.

3. Reduce obesity

Fasting can be very beneficial for the body to control the increasing weight. However, we are not saying that the more you fast, the less your body weight will be. But keeping fast at the right time and in the right way can help in controlling the increasing body weight.

4. Improves mental health

If you are troubled by problems like depression, anxiety or stress, then fasting can be very beneficial for you. Fasting in the right way starts correcting the balance of hormones in your body, due to which the cortisol level also starts improving.