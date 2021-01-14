Former beauty queen allegedly gangraped-murdered in Philippines, body found in hotel room bathtub

Former beauty queen and flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera was alleged gangraped and murdered in the Philippines and her body found in the hotel room bathtub at the Garden City Grand Hotel in Makati on New Year's Day. She was pronounced dead at Makati Medical Center.

For the uninitiated, Christine was Miss Silva Davao 2017 runner-up and a finalist in Mutya ng Davao 2019.

Eleven men, who have been 'provisionally' charged in the case were initially arrested but later released from police custody.

As per media reports in nzherald.co.nz, the Makati City Prosecutor's Office said "the pieces of evidence so far submitted are insufficient to establish that (Ms Dacera) was sexually assaulted or raped".

However, the lawyer for Dacera's family averred that they believe the 23-year-old was drugged and abused before her death.

The claims made were that Ms Dacera "had already experienced intoxication and complained that her drinks appeared to have been spiked" during the New Year's celebrations.

"We also believe that maybe the aneurysm was a proximate cause but it is also very possible it was triggered by the assault prior to her death," the family’s lawyer, Brick Reyes, said, according to The Inquirer.

In fact, Christine's mother Sharon Dacera in a recent television interview said that she suspects 'foul play' in her daughter's death, claiming her friends who were at the New Year's Eve party could have done more to save her. Sharon particularly raised fingers at Christine's friend Rommel Galido for not taking care of her daughter even after saying her drink might have been spiked.

“Yes, [he had some lapses.] If he knew that my daughter was feeling sick already, then he should have called the clinic of the hotel. They had one, didn't they?” Sharon said in a televised interview on Tuesday.

Earlier, Galido had confessed during a media briefing last week that he had dismissed what Christine had said and went back to sleep.

For the unversed, Galido, a fellow flight attendant, was among the 11 charged in the rape with homicide complaint filed by the police.

Meanwhile, Galido had also revealed in his briefing that around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, Christine leaned on his shoulder and told him someone might spiked her drink. When asked who it could have been? She said it was "Mark". He has been identified by Christine's friends as Mark Anthony Rosales, who has yet to surface.