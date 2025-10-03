Forget Orry's lobster bag, Sonam Kapoor sets new trend with 'elephant bag' at Anshula's engagement; see pics

Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?
LIFESTYLE
Sonam Kapoor stuns at Anshula Kapoor’s engagement in a chic Indo-western ensemble with ABHILASHA 'elephant bag,' setting a new fashion trend with style.
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor once again proved her style at her cousin Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony. She effortlessly blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion. The Neerja actress turned heads with a chic Indo-western ensemble and a statement bag that instantly grabbed attention.
While Orry was recently spotted at the Homebound premiere with a quirky lobster-shaped Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 14 lakh, Sonam brought to the spotlight with a stunning elephant bag by ABHILASHA Pret Jewellery.
Sonam Kapoor stunned with a playful elephant-shaped bag by ABHILASHA Pret Jewellery. This silver accessory blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design. Intricately detailed, the bag reflects heritage and artistry while making a bold, stylish statement.
Sonam’s outfit, designed by Siddhartha Bansal, was a beautiful blend of earthy tones and experimental styling. She wore a printed brown ensemble featuring a long skirt, a matching top, and a blazer that merged with traditional Indian attire with modern tailoring.
Her ensemble was further elevated by oversized chandbali earrings, layered statement necklaces, chunky anklets, and statement rings, all perfectly going with her outfit. The addition of traditional juttis reinforced the Indo-western vibe.
The intimate engagement ceremony of Anshula Kapoor and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on October 2, 2025, in Mumbai was attended by close family and friends. Sonam was joined by cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, as well as Maheep Kapoor with her children. The celebrations also saw the presence of Boney Kapoor and his cousin Mohit Marwah with his wife.
Sonam shared her excitement on Instagram, captioning her post: 'Ready for my @anshulakapoor let the celebrations begin!' Her joyful post mirrored the elegance and poise she brought to the event.
