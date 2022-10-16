5 effective remedies to treat cracked and painful heels

File photo

cracked heels are the most common foot problem. While it is not a sign of deterioration in health, it can be unsightly and painful at times. Just as we take care of our face and hair and keep them well nourished, we also need to care about our feet. Cracked heels are caused by dead skin buildup and dryness, and it is important to work on them when the skin becomes slightly hard.

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels

Apple Cider Vinegar:

The most useful home ingredient is Apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar can be mixed with two parts warm water can create another soak for the feet to remedy dry skin.

Moisturizing:

Moisturize your feet at least twice a day with body butter, vaseline, or any skin-softening agent. The process of moisturizing your feet should be a part of your regime as it will prevent dead skin buildup and dryness.

Honey:

Honey is also a moisturizing agent for the skin, it consists of antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Add one cup of honey to lukewarm water and soak your feet in that water. Once done, scrub your feet properly and try to remove dead skin gently.

Exfoliate your feet:

Soak your feet in lukewarm water and use a loofah, foot scrubber, or pumice stone gently to remove any hard, thick skin. Later, moisturize your feet with vaseline or any moisturizer.

Coconut oil:

Apply coconut oil after a foot soak could be a good option. Coconut oil can help your skin retain moisture. It is one of the best skin-softening agents.