Pizza, Burger, Soft drinks: These food items can shave off years from your life | Photo: File

Living a healthy lifestyle can extend your life because it strengthens your body and boosts your immunity, making you more resistant to disease. The average age of men in India is 69.5 years old, while that of women is 72.2 years old, according to the World Life Expectancy. Your food consumption has a big impact on how long you live because it directly correlates with all the essential nutrients and minerals that your body needs.

There are around 50 such illnesses that can result in early death and include conditions relating to the heart, the lungs, the brain, and diabetes. Science believes that if a person eats a healthy, balanced diet, their life will likely increase, and if they eat an improper diet, their life will likely shorten.

A report published in The Telegraph said that researchers from the University of Michigan studied certain dietary items and their effects on health. According to study, there are some things that shorten your life by a few minutes while others make it longer by a few minutes.

READ | Independence Day 2022: Make the most by travelling to these places to enjoy long weekend

One serving of almonds, for instance, may extend a person's life by 26 minutes, but one hot dog shortens a person's life by 36 minutes. In addition, a peanut butter and jam sandwich can add 30 minutes to anyone's age. Research was done on six thousand food items.

This study, which was based on an individual's high quality of life, was published in the journal Nature Food. In the research, experts looked at over 6,000 distinct items (breakfast, lunch and drink). They discovered that a person who consumes processed meat can live an additional 48 minutes each day. However, there were some items that could make someone's life shorter.

READ | World Elephant Day 2022: 5 interesting facts about world's largest land animals

Here's the list of food items and their impact on life

Food items that can shorten the life expectancy of a person:

A hot dog can shorten 36 minutes of life

A Cheesy Burger can take less than 8.8 minutes.

Soft drinks will shorten life by 12.4 minutes.

Pizza can take less than 7.8 minutes.

READ | World Elephant Day 2022: History, significance to observe the day on August 12

Food items that can increase the life expectancy of a person:

A sandwich with peanut butter and jam expands life by 33.1 minutes.

Baked salmon fish can increase life by 13.5 minutes

Banana: The age increases by 13.5 minutes.

Tomatoes aid in expanding life by 3.8 minutes.

Avocados provide 1.5 minute longer life span.

A member of the research team, Professor Olivier Joliet, remarked, "The research's findings will assist people in improving their health and the environment. People should change their diets to benefit both human health and the environment."