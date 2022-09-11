Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

5 nutritious Indian breakfast ideas for a healthier lifestyle

Choose breakfast which can help you provide energy whole day long without any cravings. Having a healthy breakfast also keep you full for hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

5 nutritious Indian breakfast ideas for a healthier lifestyle
File photo

Our Indian culture has always encouraged us to eat home-cooked food instead of snacks that are easily available in the market. We have grown up hearing that the secret to a long and healthy life lies in your kitchen, the ingredients which are easily available in your kitchen are key to a healthy life.  

If you want to eat a filling, healthy breakfast, you should pick something that will provide you with energy all day long without giving you any desires.

5 nutritious Indian breakfast ideas 

Idli:
Idlis made of ragi or semolina are quick and simple to digest for breakfast. Finger millet, often known as ragi, is a fantastic ingredient for weight loss.

Vegetable Sandwich: A healthy sandwich filled with vegetables and paneer between two slices of wheat bread is an ideal breakfast to start the day. It contains protein and various health benefits of whole wheat bread and vegetables.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a healthy breakfast option. Oats have iron, B vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and selenium.

Poha:

Poha is one of the famous breakfasts in India. Add a few veggies to the poha to make it more nutritious or healthy. Poha contains carbohydrates, iron, fibre and is a good source of antioxidants and essential vitamins and is gluten-free.

Moong dal Cheela:

Cheela is also one of the Indian delicacies. It has protein. Moong is rich in fibre which helps in lowering cholesterol and promotes heart health.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 449 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.