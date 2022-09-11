5 nutritious Indian breakfast ideas for a healthier lifestyle

File photo

Our Indian culture has always encouraged us to eat home-cooked food instead of snacks that are easily available in the market. We have grown up hearing that the secret to a long and healthy life lies in your kitchen, the ingredients which are easily available in your kitchen are key to a healthy life.

If you want to eat a filling, healthy breakfast, you should pick something that will provide you with energy all day long without giving you any desires.

5 nutritious Indian breakfast ideas

Idli:

Idlis made of ragi or semolina are quick and simple to digest for breakfast. Finger millet, often known as ragi, is a fantastic ingredient for weight loss.

Vegetable Sandwich: A healthy sandwich filled with vegetables and paneer between two slices of wheat bread is an ideal breakfast to start the day. It contains protein and various health benefits of whole wheat bread and vegetables.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a healthy breakfast option. Oats have iron, B vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and selenium.

Poha:

Poha is one of the famous breakfasts in India. Add a few veggies to the poha to make it more nutritious or healthy. Poha contains carbohydrates, iron, fibre and is a good source of antioxidants and essential vitamins and is gluten-free.

Moong dal Cheela:

Cheela is also one of the Indian delicacies. It has protein. Moong is rich in fibre which helps in lowering cholesterol and promotes heart health.