Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Follow these home remedies to get rid of severe periods cramp by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Period pain is usually worst on the first day. Which lasts little by little for 2-3 days. To get rid of this we take many medicines. Here are tips to handle periods pain with ease by Rujuta Diwekar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Follow these home remedies to get rid of severe periods cramp by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar
Follow these home remedies to get rid of severe periods cramp by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Period is a word that bothers most girls. Cramping along with pain is a common problem during periods. But sometimes this pain increases so much that it is difficult to bear. The main reason for this is the contraction of the muscles around the abdomen and uterus during periods.

Period pain is usually worst on the first day. Which lasts little by little for 2-3 days. To get rid of this we take many medicines. But let us tell you that due to this you may have to face many side effects later. In such a situation, the biggest question arises apart from medicines, what can we do to get relief from stomach pain? The answer to this question was given by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is a famous diet nutritionist. From time to time, on her social media, she keeps telling home remedies for weight, diet to the prevention of many diseases. 

In one of her Instagram posts, she shared tips on how to get rid of the unbearable pain during periods through home remedies.

Here are tips to handle periods pain with ease by Rujuta Diwekar:

  • Start taking soaked raisins and saffron a week before your periods are about to start.
  • Start adding sprouted and boiled beans or a pod every other day to your diet.
  • Take tuber vegetables ie sweet potato, suran at least 2 times a week.
  • Exercise daily. Exercise at least 150 minutes a week.
  • During periods, take calcium supplement before sleeping at night.
  • Apart from these home remedies, you can use hot water bag to get rid of the pain.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bank Holidays 2023 Alert! Banks to remain closed on March 8 for Holi, check bank closure dates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.