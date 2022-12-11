Follow these five tips to maintain your woollen clothes in winter

Representational image

Winter has started and people have started taking out woollen clothes to avoid the cold. However, keeping woollen clothes in the cupboard for a year starts smelling. Now if you do not want to wash the woollen clothes kept in the washed cupboard again, you can make them smell-free with the help of some tips.

Also read: Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional

After the winters are over, people keep woollen clothes in the cupboard. On the other hand, taking out clothes after a year in the next winter, not only does the woollen clothes start smelling, but there is also a possibility of burning, itching, redness and allergies on the skin wearing them. In such a situation, with the help of some natural remedies, you can make woollen clothes smell and be bacteria-free.

Here are a few tips to maintain your woollen clothes in winter

Put woollen clothes in the sun- The easiest way to remove the smell of woollen clothes in the winter season is by exposing them to sunlight. In this case, after removing the woollen clothes from the cupboard, put them in the sun for some time. With this, the smell of clothes will disappear and woollen clothes will also become completely bacteria-free.

Take the Help of Baking Soda- You can use baking soda to get rid of the smell of woollen clothes. For this, show the clothes sunlight. Then after this, tie the baking soda in a bundle and keep it in the middle of the clothes. This will keep your woollen clothes smell-free.

Cleanse with essential oils- The use of essential oil is also best to remove the stubborn smell of woollen clothes. For this, while washing woollen clothes, mix 2-4 drops of essential oil with your favorite fragrance in it. With this, the smell of your clothes will disappear immediately.

Use coffee powder- You can also remove the smell of woollen clothes by using coffee powder. For this, tie coffee powder in a bundle and keep it in the middle of woollen clothes. With this, the smell of woollen clothes will disappear in a pinch.

Clean with lemon- Using lemon is also a good option to keep woollen clothes smell-free in winter. For this add lemon juice to 1 bucket of water and soak woollen clothes in this water. Now after 20 minutes the clothes will easily become smell free after washing with clean water.