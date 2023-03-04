Follow these five tips to hide open pores with makeup

Representational image

No matter how many toners, creams or home remedies you try, there is no way to shrink the large pores of the skin. Normally everyone has pores on their skin, but their size is bigger or smaller depends on your genetics or skin type. It is very difficult to cut them short, but you can tone it down with your makeup skills.

With a combination of the right products and techniques, you can smooth your skin and hide your pores. If you also want smooth skin, then learn this makeup technique, by which you can hide large pores.

Pro tip - If you're new to makeup, first cleanse and moisturize your skin so it doesn't feel dry. Because often people make the mistake of not applying it and the pores become more visible.

1. First apply gel primer

Primer not only helps your makeup last longer, but it's the first step in smoothing out skin texture. A silicone-based primer with a gel formulation is perfect for the job. They fill in open pores, lines and wrinkles, so that creases are not visible on the skin. A mattifying formula, like the Lakmé Absolute Undercover Gel Primer, helps control oil while nourishing your skin.

2. Apply Matte Foundation

For the pores not to be visible and your makeup to last for a long time, you should apply the foundation properly. You apply Lakmé Perfecting Liquid Foundation, so that it looks uniform on the skin and does not spread, as well as it covers your pores. Apply foundation in dots with fingertips and fill in pores, blending with a damp makeup sponge to give skin a smooth finish. Now gradually apply a little more product as needed, so that it does not look like you have put on a lot of makeup.

3. Use a stick concealer for the finishing touch

While a layer of primer and foundation will give your skin a smooth finish, there are some areas of your skin that will require extra work. A thick concealer, such as the Lakmé Absolute White Intense SPF 20 Concealer Stick, is perfect for a finishing touch over foundation. To hide open pores, apply the product to the area and blend it with your fingers.

4. Set with loose powder

All the layers you have applied to the face so far need to be set. Use loose powder instead of setting spray. For this, apply a translucent formula, which blends easily into the skin. Our favorite is the Lakmé 9 to 5 Naturale Finishing Powder for an oil-free finish. Use a light dusting of powder on the pores. After a while brush off the extra powder.