Follow these easy ways to give yourself a salon-like manicure at home

When you talk to someone, you might not have noticed but your hand and finger gestures say a lot. The precise movement of the hands makes your conversation even more effective. But what if your hands are full of wrinkles, tanning and spots on your nails? No, no, no one would want that. When you want to look fabulous from tip to toe, don't neglect to take care of your hands.

To keep your hands beautiful, it is necessary to do a manicure once a week. But for this, you do not need an expensive parlour package. You can give your hands a luxury treatment at home, then follow these manicure tips.

Get a small bowl to soak your hands in warm water, an emery board, an orange stick, nail clippers, cotton wool, cotton buds, nail varnish remover, nail varnish, and hand cream.

Steps to follow to do a manicure at home

Step 1

First, remove the old nail polish with cotton and nail polish remover. Do not apply too much remover, as it dries out the nails. If you want to cut your nails, use nail clippers. Then give them an oval shape with the help of an emery board. Nails should be filed in one direction and not back and forth.

Step 2

Pour some warm water in a bowl and soak your hands in it for 5 minutes. You can also add a few drops of shampoo or bath gel. After soaking, use a soft brush to clean the nails. A hard nail brush should not be used. If you have soap on your hands, wash your hands.

Step 3

Take a cotton bud or wrap cotton wool around an orange stick and gently push back the cuticles. Avoid using metal cuticle pushers, as they can injure the skin. If cuticles stick back, apply some cream and then try to push them back.

Use a cotton bud to clean the nail from underneath. Do not use any sharp objects for this.

Step 4

Apply hand cream to nails, cuticles and hands. Massage cuticles and skin of hands. Wipe off excess cream with a damp towel. We have formulated a hand cream containing apricot and rose oil with extracts rich in vitamins B and E. These elements help in keeping the skin soft and supple and add shine to dry and dull skin.

Also Read - Want Shiny, Strong and Pink Nails? So try this DIY nail spa at home this weekend

Step 5

Apply nail varnish using soft strokes. Three long strokes should be enough to cover each nail. First, apply it in the middle of the nail and then on both sides. Apply two coats of paint for an even finish. First, apply one coat of colour on all the nails. Apply a second coat when dry.

If nails break quickly, then include a sufficient amount of protein and calcium in your diet. Take skimmed milk, curd, paneer, fish and sprouts.