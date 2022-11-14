Follow these 8 steps to keep vaginal infections at bay during periods

Photo: Pexels

Most women get infected during their periods. The biggest reason for this is the lack of cleanliness. Due to slight negligence and lack of information, problems like urinary tract infections occur. If a Vaginal infection occurs and you do not see a doctor at the right time, it can take a more serious form. That's why during this time you need to give more attention to cleanliness.

Here are a few necessary steps that women should take care during their period.

1. Due to continuous wetness during periods, there is an uncomfortable feeling and due to this, there are chances of infection. So, if you feel a lot of wetness, then definitely change the pad. Make a habit of changing pads for intervals of 6-7 hours.

2. Never use a pad with dirty hands. Hands should be clean while wearing and removing.

3. Your innerwear should always be dried in the sun. This reduces the chances of bacterial infection to a great extent. Make sure that the detergent is completely removed from the innerwear. Also, keep them in a place where there is no moisture.

4. Nowadays many types of intimate washes are available in the market, so use them instead of soap. The use of soap disturbs the natural pH level.

5. Be careful while using public toilets, if you find them very dirty then use toilet spray.

6. Make sure to flush before using the bathroom in the office, college, or mall.

7. Change your bedsheet and other things once your periods is over to avoid any kind of infections.

8. Even after taking all the necessary precautions, if you feel any kind of boring sensation or itching then immediately visit your nearest gynaecologist.