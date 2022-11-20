Follow these 6 steps to support adolescent mental health

Photo: Pixabay

A stage of human life between 13 and 19 years is considered a crucial and sensitive phase of life. Adolescence has been considered the springtime of human life. This stage is the time for the development of all kinds of mental powers. At this age, there are many changes in their physical and mental form. At this time, the child adopts new and high ideals. Children of this age start thinking of themselves as grownups whereas, in reality, they lack sufficient maturity. All kinds of beauty interests arise in them. Sometimes there is a lot of fierceness in their behavior and sometimes they become very emotional.

Whatever shape the future of the child takes, its complete outline is made almost in this adolescence. They insist on accepting the decision taken by them as correct. The main reason for the change in this age is due to the change of hormones in their body. That's why parents should pay special attention to the behavior of their children at this age. Although is a very sensitive task but important at the same time.

At this time, it is the duty of the parents to maintain the mental health of their teenager by keeping the following things in mind-