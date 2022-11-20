Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Follow these 6 steps to support adolescent mental health

Parents should pay special attention to the behavior of their children between 13 and 19 years, as it's a very sensitive time in everyone's life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Follow these 6 steps to support adolescent mental health
Photo: Pixabay

A stage of human life between 13 and 19 years is considered a crucial and sensitive phase of life. Adolescence has been considered the springtime of human life. This stage is the time for the development of all kinds of mental powers. At this age, there are many changes in their physical and mental form. At this time, the child adopts new and high ideals. Children of this age start thinking of themselves as grownups whereas, in reality, they lack sufficient maturity. All kinds of beauty interests arise in them. Sometimes there is a lot of fierceness in their behavior and sometimes they become very emotional.

5 legit problems teens face when they want to go out

Whatever shape the future of the child takes, its complete outline is made almost in this adolescence. They insist on accepting the decision taken by them as correct. The main reason for the change in this age is due to the change of hormones in their body. That's why parents should pay special attention to the behavior of their children at this age. Although is a very sensitive task but important at the same time.

At this time, it is the duty of the parents to maintain the mental health of their teenager by keeping the following things in mind-

  • While not trying to impose your decisions on children, they should develop an understanding of right and wrong in their minds. By imposing any decision on children, they become stubborn and angry.
  • Parents should tell good and bad experiences so that they can be aware. Never compare your era in front of them because they get angry in such situations.
  • One child should never be compared with the behavior of another because each child is different from the other in itself.
  • At this time, parents should pay maximum attention to their company because at this time they are affected by good and bad companies. Children's friends should be kept an eye on.
  • Parents should take care of the confusion and curiosities of the children while making decisions regarding the future of the children. Should help in choosing the right career.
  • Parents should not resort to uncontrolled words and violence when children are furious. They should be explained. should be treated as friends
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.