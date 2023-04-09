Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Follow these 5 hacks to reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots

By incorporating these five hacks into your skincare routine, you can help reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots and achieve a brighter, more even complexion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Follow these 5 hacks to reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots
Follow these 5 hacks to reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots

Hyperpigmentation and dark spots are common skin concerns that can occur due to various reasons such as sun damage, hormonal changes, aging, and acne. Here are five hacks that can help reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots:

Use sunscreen: Sun exposure can aggravate hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Therefore, it's essential to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from UV rays. Apply sunscreen daily, even if you're staying indoors, and reapply it every two hours if you're outside.

Exfoliate regularly: Exfoliating your skin can help remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, which can help fade dark spots. You can use a gentle exfoliating scrub or an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) or beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) exfoliant. However, be careful not to over-exfoliate, as this can irritate your skin.

Apply Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that can help brighten your skin and fade hyperpigmentation. Look for a vitamin C serum with a concentration of at least 10% and apply it daily to your face and neck after cleansing.

Try skin-lightening agents: Certain skincare ingredients can help fade hyperpigmentation, such as kojic acid, azelaic acid, and hydroquinone. However, be careful when using these ingredients, as they can cause skin irritation if used incorrectly. Consult with a dermatologist before incorporating any of these ingredients into your skincare routine.

Eat a healthy diet: A healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can provide your skin with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and radiant. Eating foods that are high in vitamin C and antioxidants can help protect your skin from damage and promote healing.

By incorporating these five hacks into your skincare routine, you can help reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots and achieve a brighter, more even complexion. Remember, it's essential to be patient and consistent, as it can take several weeks or even months to see noticeable results.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's luxurious Delhi house
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.