Follow Sonnalli Seygall's mantra to attain peace, clarity and better physical health

Actress Sonali Sehgal does not miss her workout routine under any circumstances. On her Instagram too, she keeps sharing her workout routine with her fans. Sonali Sehgal once shared the secret of her physical health, peace and clarity of mind with her fans by sharing a video on her social media.

Actress Sonali Sehgal posted a video while doing yoga. Giving a caption in this video, she wrote- 'Shanti Mantra ~ When it is recited with determination, it can bring inner peace, clarity and better physical health. Om Shanti.' Wellness experts believe that reciting Shanti Mantra is a technique to attain peace of mind. The Shanti Mantra first appeared in the ancient Vedic texts known as the Upanishads.

What are the benefits?

Experts are of the opinion about the benefits of this that it calms our mind. Along with this, our surrounding environment also gets filled with positive energy. Shanti mantras have always been told to be recited in the morning. According to wellness experts, reading it before 8 am is more beneficial.

Why should do yoga

Yoga asanas help in controlling the body, mind and soul. It creates a balance of physical and mental discipline to calm the body and mind. Yoga is also helpful in managing stress and anxiety. Yoga asanas are known to develop strength, flexibility and confidence in the body. The special thing is that many such diseases, which have no cure in allopathy, can be cured by practicing yoga. It increases the immunity of the body and removes mental stress.