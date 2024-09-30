Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video amid çheating, divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee

Meet Indian Army Colonel, Shaurya Chakra awardee, now appointed as SSP, tasked to train J&K police for...

Meet woman who leads Rs 70000000000 company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, she is daughter of…

CAT 2024 application correction window closes today; check how to make changes, direct link here

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000; check prices, features and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video amid çheating, divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee

Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video amid çheating, divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

Meet Indian Army Colonel, Shaurya Chakra awardee, now appointed as SSP, tasked to train J&K police for...

Meet Indian Army Colonel, Shaurya Chakra awardee, now appointed as SSP, tasked to train J&K police for...

Superfoods that boost your immune system

Superfoods that boost your immune system

10 ​high-protein green vegetables

10 ​high-protein green vegetables

NASA shares breathtaking images of Helix Nebula

NASA shares breathtaking images of Helix Nebula

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ��ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir cried after Prabhas-starrer was heavily criticised: 'Main din raat...'

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir cried after Prabhas-starrer was heavily criticised: 'Main din raat...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about his new fear, says 'kanjar' Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about his new fear, says 'kanjar' Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video amid çheating, divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee

Amid divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee, Gaurav Taneja's old video in which he can be heard talking about 'men cheating after child birth' is going viral.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 08:42 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video amid çheating, divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gaurav Taneja, known as the Flying Beast on YouTube, is in the middle of controversy after his wife, Ritu Rathee, was seen at an event with Premanand Maharaj.

There, she talked about dealing with 'cheating' and whether she should fight for custody of their kids. Although Ritu's face was hidden and she didn't reveal her identity, loyal fans quickly recognised her.

Meanwhile, an old video of Gaurav Taneja is doing rounds on social media in which he can be heard saying '80 percent of men cheat after childbirth. In the video, Gaurav discusses how a woman's attention shifts entirely to the child after childbirth, leaving the man feeling alone. He also mentions that 80-82 percent of men cheat on their wives during this time.

Watch video:

One of the social media users commented, "How will you feel when you're wife feels neglected especially when we get busy with office work? If she does the same will you accept it? Then maybe you're justification has some merit. But most men always want a wife to be celebrated."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Gaurav took to Instagram to address the rumours. He shared a note in Devanagari that stated, “Those who love me, I love them back.” This message indicated that he is feeling emotional about the circumstances.

In a longer caption, Gaurav expressed his desire to remain quiet for the sake of their children and their mother. He wrote, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life.” He highlighted how quickly men can be viewed as villains when they don’t share their feelings, which is a challenge many face.

Gaurav also urged people to stop making assumptions about his private life, explaining that social media is not the appropriate platform for such discussions. He intends to continue producing his regular content, despite any personal difficulties.

For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja, a 38-year-old YouTuber known as Flying Beast, began his career as a first officer and captain at IndiGo before moving to AirAsia. He was suspended for prioritizing passenger safety and shared his experience in a video titled “Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job.”

In it, he revealed that AirAsia instructed pilots to make 98 percent of landings in Flap 3 mode to save fuel, which led to an investigation and the suspension of two senior executives. Besides being a certified nutritionist and professional bodybuilder, Taneja runs three YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. He also holds a degree from IIT Kharagpur.

Gaurav and Ritu married in 2016 and have two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Ritu is also well-known on social media, boasting 1.6 million followers.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who started company after sending drunk text to boss, not from IIT, IIM, his worth is Rs...

Meet man, who started company after sending drunk text to boss, not from IIT, IIM, his worth is Rs...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as his company secures Centre's approval for...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as his company secures Centre's approval for...

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement