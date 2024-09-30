Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video amid çheating, divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee

Amid divorce rumours with Ritu Rathee, Gaurav Taneja's old video in which he can be heard talking about 'men cheating after child birth' is going viral.

Gaurav Taneja, known as the Flying Beast on YouTube, is in the middle of controversy after his wife, Ritu Rathee, was seen at an event with Premanand Maharaj.

There, she talked about dealing with 'cheating' and whether she should fight for custody of their kids. Although Ritu's face was hidden and she didn't reveal her identity, loyal fans quickly recognised her.

Meanwhile, an old video of Gaurav Taneja is doing rounds on social media in which he can be heard saying '80 percent of men cheat after childbirth. In the video, Gaurav discusses how a woman's attention shifts entirely to the child after childbirth, leaving the man feeling alone. He also mentions that 80-82 percent of men cheat on their wives during this time.

Watch video:

One of the social media users commented, "How will you feel when you're wife feels neglected especially when we get busy with office work? If she does the same will you accept it? Then maybe you're justification has some merit. But most men always want a wife to be celebrated."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Gaurav took to Instagram to address the rumours. He shared a note in Devanagari that stated, “Those who love me, I love them back.” This message indicated that he is feeling emotional about the circumstances.

In a longer caption, Gaurav expressed his desire to remain quiet for the sake of their children and their mother. He wrote, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life.” He highlighted how quickly men can be viewed as villains when they don’t share their feelings, which is a challenge many face.

Gaurav also urged people to stop making assumptions about his private life, explaining that social media is not the appropriate platform for such discussions. He intends to continue producing his regular content, despite any personal difficulties.

For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja, a 38-year-old YouTuber known as Flying Beast, began his career as a first officer and captain at IndiGo before moving to AirAsia. He was suspended for prioritizing passenger safety and shared his experience in a video titled “Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job.”

In it, he revealed that AirAsia instructed pilots to make 98 percent of landings in Flap 3 mode to save fuel, which led to an investigation and the suspension of two senior executives. Besides being a certified nutritionist and professional bodybuilder, Taneja runs three YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. He also holds a degree from IIT Kharagpur.

Gaurav and Ritu married in 2016 and have two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Ritu is also well-known on social media, boasting 1.6 million followers.

