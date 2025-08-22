Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Flower of Evil to Boys Over Flowers: 5 Korean dramas that inspired Indian cinema

Explore these Indian adaptations that effectively reimagine Korean narratives through Indian lenses, blending suspense, romance, and drama to captivate audiences.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

Flower of Evil to Boys Over Flowers: 5 Korean dramas that inspired Indian cinema
In recent years, Indian cinema has proudly drawn inspiration from Korean dramas and films. These adaptations reimagine compelling plots while maintaining their emotional depth. By blending Korean storytelling with local culture, Indian filmmakers create movies and shows that resonate with audiences.

Untitled-design-1

Duranga – Inspired by Flower of Evil

ZEE5’s Duranga is inspired by the hit drama Flower of Evil. It follows the life of a man who hides a disturbing past from his wife, who happens to be a police officer. The series successfully combines suspense, family drama, and mystery.

Untitled-design-2

Murder 2 – Inspired by The Chaser

The 2011 Bollywood film Murder 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez, was based on the Korean thriller 'The Chaser'. The story revolves around a former cop-turned-detective who investigates missing women, eventually discovering a terrifying serial killer.

Untitled-design-3

READ MORE: From Boys Over Flowers to Crash Landing on You: 8 must-watch beginner-friendly K-dramas to watch this weekend

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan – Inspired by Boys Over Flowers

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is inspired by the K-drama Boys Over Flowers. This series focused on college life, love, friendship, heartbreak, and complicated relationships. With its relatable storyline and catchy dialogues, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan became a cult hit among young audiences. 

Untitled-design-4

Ek Villain – Inspired by I Saw the Devil

Released in 2014, Ek Villain was loosely inspired by the Korean thriller I Saw the Devil. The original was a dark revenge drama about a cop and a serial killer locked in a deadly game. In contrast, Ek Villain turned the narrative into a mix of love and revenge. 

Untitled-design-5

Bharat – Inspired by Ode to My Father

Salman Khan's Bharat is an adaptation of the Korean film Ode to My Father, tracing one man's journey through India's key historical moments from Partition to modern times. With Bollywood's grandeur and music, the film preserves the emotional core of sacrifice, resilience, and family, making it a heartfelt movie.

