Flirting Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, facebook status and greetings to share

Valentine's Week is over and now Anti-Valentine's Week is on. Flirting Day is celebrated on the fourth day of this week i.e. February 18. Today we are going to tell you about Flirting Day, why Flirting Day is celebrated and how we should celebrate this day with our partner.

Here are some flirting day wishes that you can send to your loved ones:

Flirting Day 2023: Messages

“You are the reason my heart beats so fast….. You are the reason I go weak on my knees when you are around….. Happy Flirting Day to you.”

“Though it is Flirting Day today but I am not going to flirt with you because I really love you a lot.”

“I don’t like to lose but I would be more than happy to lose my heart to you….. Happy Flirting Day gorgeous.”

“Your eyes are as beautiful as ocean and I will not mind drowning in them for life….. Please allow to drown in your eyes and the love in your eyes.”

“Your hands are very soft, I would like to hold them…… Your hair are so pretty, I would like to touch them…. You are so gorgeous, I would want to have you in my life for life.”

“Flirting is like the game of chess…. One wrong move you make and you can end up getting married…. Flirt smartly.”

“Flirting is not everyone’s cup of tea…. It is an art and demands confidence and romance together.”

“Flirting always makes a woman happy deep inside…. Even if she says a no, she will always want more.”

“Flirting is a sweet start to a relationship which makes go heart beating faster.”

If someone starts to blush when you are flirting, know it that you have hit the right chords.

Flirting Day 2023: Quotes

“On Flirting Day, I wish you enjoy some good flirting around with some handsome men in the town.”

“May you have a memorable Flirting Day….. May you win some hearts and enjoy some happy flirting.”

“You look kind of familiar to me…. Looks like we were in the same class and it was a chemistry class that brought us together.”

“You must be a magician because when you are around, the whole world disappears and I can only see you.”

“When I am with you, I always need a map because I keep getting lost in your beautiful, deep eyes.”