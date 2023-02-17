Flirting Day 2023: Here's how to celebrate 4th day of Anti-Valentine's Week

Representational image

Valentine's Week is over and now Anti-Valentine's Week is on. Flirting Day is celebrated on the fourth day of this week i.e. February 18. Today we are going to tell you about Flirting Day, why Flirting Day is celebrated and how we should celebrate this day with our partner.

Why is Flirting Day celebrated?

It is said and believed that flirting is necessary to keep the romance alive in love. If there is love in life and there is no romance and flirting in that love, then the style of love becomes monotonous. Flirting Day is celebrated only to maintain this love.

How to celebrate flirting day?

Flirting Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day you can celebrate Flirting Day not only by sending messages to your partner but also by being with them. With this, you can also flirt with your friends.

Ways to flirt:

Flirting doesn't mean bothering someone but showing your love. In such a situation, whenever you flirt with your partner, be modest.

Touch: If you touch your partner knowingly or unknowingly or your partner holds your hand without telling you, then it is also flirt. With this, both of you can make each other feel your love.

Dress up: You can also adopt fashion to flirt with your partner. For this, you adopt the latest style. Your partner will definitely comment on your new look. In this way also you can flirt with your partner.

Speak slowly: You can also adopt the method of whispering to flirt with your partner. For this, whenever you talk with your partner, go in front of the partner and speak slowly, or else you sit close to your partner. These are also ways of flirting.