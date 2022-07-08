5 places in Delhi where you can go to for your favourite snacks

Pixabay

Monsoon has reached Delhi. The rain not only brings relief from the scorching heat but also makes one fall in love with the weather. Delhi monsoon is best for trying out different food outlets to give your taste buds different flavors.

Here are some best street food outlets which you will enjoy.

Momos

To experience yummy momos you can visit the streets of Lajpat Nagar, you'll get the best momos filled with either chicken, paneer, or veggies served with chutney. Try piping hot dumplings with spicy chutney on a rainy day in Delhi.

Maggie Points

There are varieties of places where you can try different varieties of maggie. One of the best maggie spots is in Kamla Nagar near the north campus. Maggie is one of the main monsoon snacks, therefore your taste buds need to try it out.

Pakodas

Pakodas are the main essence of the monsoon season. You can go to Sarojini Nagar where you can treat yourself to delightful pakodas in various varieties like paneer, soya, bitter gourd, and corn.

Bhutta

Corn with chilly powder, chat masala gives your mouth a different flavor. It is not only tasty but healthy too. It is available in various places in Delhi.

Kathi rolls

Connaught Place is home for all vegetarian and non-vegetarian lovers if they have cravings for rolls on a rainy day. Especially for non-vegetarian lovers, The place has various spots which serve you the best Kathi rolls. The roll is loaded with smoky hot meat with sauces. These rolls are worth the calories for the season.