Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Fitness mantras that you can learn from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

According to media reports, apart from strength training, Samantha also does yoga, running and Pilates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Fitness mantras that you can learn from Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Fitness mantras that you can learn from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South's beautiful and popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a lot of headlines for her personal life and professional life. However, apart from her all this, Samantha is also known for her brilliant acting skills, beauty and fitness. Millions of people want to know what Samantha does for her fitness.

According to media reports, Samantha follows a vegan diet like many other Bollywood stars. She does not eat any product that comes from animals and consumes a lot of pulses and grains to make up for the lack of protein in her body. Not only diet, but Samantha also does workouts. She includes everything from the gym to yoga in her exercises to stay fit. According to media reports, apart from strength training, Samantha also does yoga, running and Pilates.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's diet secret

Samantha also believes in seasonal and local formulas. She includes local food and seasonal food in her diet. She keeps herself away from sugar and processed food. Apart from this, Samantha drinks plenty of coconut water and juice every day along with water to keep herself fit and hydrated.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users to get new WhatsApp chat attachment menu, spotted in beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.