Fitness mantras that you can learn from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South's beautiful and popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a lot of headlines for her personal life and professional life. However, apart from her all this, Samantha is also known for her brilliant acting skills, beauty and fitness. Millions of people want to know what Samantha does for her fitness.

According to media reports, Samantha follows a vegan diet like many other Bollywood stars. She does not eat any product that comes from animals and consumes a lot of pulses and grains to make up for the lack of protein in her body. Not only diet, but Samantha also does workouts. She includes everything from the gym to yoga in her exercises to stay fit. According to media reports, apart from strength training, Samantha also does yoga, running and Pilates.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's diet secret

Samantha also believes in seasonal and local formulas. She includes local food and seasonal food in her diet. She keeps herself away from sugar and processed food. Apart from this, Samantha drinks plenty of coconut water and juice every day along with water to keep herself fit and hydrated.