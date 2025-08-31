Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet

In a post on Instagram titled, What I Learned in the 25kg Weight Loss Journey Nobody Talks About, Amaka shared seven valuable lessons that may be helpful to those looking to lose weight.

Losing weight can be a tough task, especially when it requires making major lifestyle changes. It requires dedication, patience, regular exercise and most importantly, a healthy diet. Now, a fitness influencer has shared the lessons she learned from losing 25kg in four months.

The scale lies a lot. Some weeks it won’t budge at all, even if you are doing everything right. But your clothes will fit differently and your waist will shrink. Progress is not just about numbers; keep taking and showing new photos every week to measure your progress.

There is no need to eat breakfast or another plate of food when you are hungry. You don’t have to run out to eat every time you feel a little hungry.

Sleep is as important as diet and exercise. If you are not getting enough sleep, your appetite increases and your progress slows down.

Consistency is better than perfection. I didn’t eat “clean” all the time. I just did it enough that results started to show.

Strength training changed my body more than cardio. Cardio helped me lose weight, but lifting weights shaped my body, gave me a toned body, and boosted my metabolism.

Stopping sugar was a huge transformation. The moment I stopped eating soda, sweets, and pastries, especially, my belly fat started melting away quickly.

Your mindset is everything. There were days when I didn’t feel motivated, but I still did my work. Discipline got me results, not motivation.

As soon as the post went viral, social media users praised Amaka for her incredible weight loss journey, while others applauded her for providing a list of valuable advice to follow.

One user said, "I almost gave up because I was disappointed when I measured my weight. Thank God for your post," while another said, "Best advice ever."

A third commented: "See, number 2. I work nights, so snacking has become a habit. As soon as I get bored, I want to snack."

