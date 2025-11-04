FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Fitness coach shares easy DIY calorie deficit plan for sustainable weight loss without strict diets

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath’s circle and swap method helps you build a calorie deficit by making smart food swaps. Lose weight sustainably without strict diets or giving up your favourite meals.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Fitness coach shares easy DIY calorie deficit plan for sustainable weight loss without strict diets
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Losing weight without sacrificing your favourite foods is a dream that many of us want to fulfil. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath has a straightforward yet effective approach that encourages making small, flexible changes to your diet while still achieving long-term results. The best part? You maintain control over your food choices instead of strict meal plans.

What is a calorie deficit?

Weight loss often comes down to one golden rule: you must burn more calories than you eat. This is called a calorie deficit. When you’re in this state, your body uses stored fat for energy, leading to gradual and healthy weight loss. However, many people associate this approach with strict diets that ban entire food groups, leaving them frustrated and demotivated.

Raj Ganpath’s method explains that instead of eliminating foods, it teaches you how to identify and swap items that might be slowing down your progress. This way, you stay consistent without feeling deprived.

The circle and swap method explained

Raj Ganpath’s approach is straightforward. He suggests starting by tracking what you eat daily. This step isn’t about judgment; it’s about honesty. Write down everything you consume in a typical day, including snacks and indulgences.

Once you have your list, follow these simple steps:

Circle fatty foods: Anything fried, oily, or creamy.

Circle sugary foods: Sweets, desserts, sugary drinks, and packaged treats.

Circle starchy foods: rice, roti, naan, pasta, or potatoes.

This visual list helps you understand what foods contribute the most calories and which ones can be adjusted or replaced.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Step 1: For a Healthier Diet

If your goal isn’t weight loss but simply improving your diet, this version is for you. Raj recommends removing about 400 calories' worth of foods from your circled list, those that are fatty, sugary, or starchy.

Then, replace them with the same number of calories from protein and vegetables. For example, instead of cutting out food completely, you can swap a cream-based curry for grilled chicken with vegetables.

Ganpath explains, 'You’ll be removing empty calories and replacing them with nutrient-rich foods packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.' This way, you improve the quality of your meals without starving yourself or skipping food groups.

Step 2: For Weight Loss

If your primary goal is to lose weight, the plan is only slightly more restrictive. Ganpath advises removing about 800 calories from your daily diet; again, you decide what to keep and what to give up.

Once you’ve reduced that amount, replace only 300-400 calories with protein and vegetables. This creates a daily deficit of 400-500 calories, which leads to steady, sustainable fat loss. Over a week, this adds up to roughly 3,500 calories, or about half a kilo of weight loss.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Raj emphasises, 'You don’t need to eliminate everything at once. Just make small, smart swaps that you can stick to over time.'

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 6 exercises for toned legs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
Read More
