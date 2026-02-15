First Solar Eclipse of 2026 on February 17: Will the 'Ring of Fire' be visible in India? Check date, time and other details

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on February 17 and will be an annular 'ring of fire' eclipse, visible mainly from Antarctica and parts of the Southern Hemisphere. It will not be visible in India, but people can watch it through live online streams.

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will take place on February 17. This will be an annular solar eclipse, also known as a 'ring of fire' eclipse. The Moon moves between Earth and the Sun during this eclipse type, yet does not fully cover the Sun. The Moon appears smaller during that time because it orbits Earth at a greater distance from Earth. The glowing ring creates a beautiful and rare sight which appears in the sky.

Where will it be visible?

The 'ring of fire' effect will be seen from remote areas of Antarctica. The complete annular eclipse will be visible only to people who stand within the designated path across that area. The Southern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse in multiple locations. A partial eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks a section of the Sun, resulting in a visual effect that makes the Sun appear as if someone bit into it. The partial eclipse will be visible in southern Africa and southern South America and the ocean areas that are adjacent to those regions.

Will it be visible in India?

The eclipse will not be visible in India according to its scheduled time. The Sun will not rise above the Indian horizon during the event, which prevents people there from seeing it. However, space agencies and observatories will provide live online streaming, which allows viewers worldwide to watch the eclipse from their homes.

Also read: Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic romantic saga

Why is it special?

The occurrence of annular solar eclipses is less frequent than that of partial solar eclipses, which bring more people to observe the sky. The 'ring of fire' effect makes this event especially exciting. The date serves as a significant event for astronomy enthusiasts because it marks the first solar eclipse of 2026. Experts remind everyone to never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection, as it can seriously damage eyesight. Special eclipse glasses or safe viewing methods should always be used.