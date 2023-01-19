First Photos: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Antilia in Mumbai

Photo: ANI

Business scion Anant Ambani and fiance Radhika Merchant got engaged at the Mukesh Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday. Pics from the engagement ceremony surfaced online showing the couple with close family members.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony, pre-wedding ritual ceremony in Gujaratis. The engagement came after pics from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony went viral on social media recently. Earlier, the couple had participated in a ‘Roka’ ceremony at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan around the end of last year which was followed by a party attended by several well-known celebrities.

Anant Ambani’s fiance Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, who is CEO of Encore Healthcare. As per reports, Anand and Radhika are childhood friends. The couple’s relationship rumours first surfaced in 2018 when pics of the two looking into each other's eyes went. Radhika Merchant, the newest member of the Ambani household is a New York University graduate and a trained classical dancer from Mumbai’s famous 25-year-old Shree Nibha Arts dance academy. She is also a Director with Encore Healthcare.

She was in the news in June 2022 when a grand Arangetram ceremony was hosted for her by Ambanis at the Jio World Centre. Several high-profile names attended the ceremony, which marks the ascent of a dancer to stage after the formal completion of their training.

Youngest of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s three children, Anant was born in 1995 and is seen as one of the heirs for the billion-dollar business empire. Anant is a graduate from Brown University in Rhode Island in the US. He did his schooling from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

