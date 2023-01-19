Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

First Photos: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Antilia in Mumbai

Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani got engaged with Radhika Merchant on Thursday at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

First Photos: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Antilia in Mumbai
Photo: ANI

Business scion Anant Ambani and fiance Radhika Merchant got engaged at the Mukesh Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday. Pics from the engagement ceremony surfaced online showing the couple with close family members.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony, pre-wedding ritual ceremony in Gujaratis. The engagement came after pics from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony went viral on social media recently. Earlier, the couple had participated in a ‘Roka’ ceremony at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan around the end of last year which was followed by a party attended by several well-known celebrities.

Anant Ambani’s fiance Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, who is CEO of Encore Healthcare. As per reports, Anand and Radhika are childhood friends. The couple’s relationship rumours first surfaced in 2018 when pics of the two looking into each other's eyes went. Radhika Merchant, the newest member of the Ambani household is a New York University graduate and a trained classical dancer from Mumbai’s famous 25-year-old Shree Nibha Arts dance academy. She is also a Director with Encore Healthcare.

She was in the news in June 2022 when a grand Arangetram ceremony was hosted for her by Ambanis at the Jio World Centre. Several high-profile names attended the ceremony, which marks the ascent of a dancer to stage after the formal completion of their training.

Youngest of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s three children, Anant was born in 1995 and is seen as one of the heirs for the billion-dollar business empire. Anant is a graduate from Brown University in Rhode Island in the US. He did his schooling from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

READ | From Anant Ambani to Jai Anmol Ambani: Know the educational qualifications of Ambani children

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.