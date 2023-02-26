First periods: 3 super easy ways to tell your daughter about this natural phenomenon

Representational image

Periods are a natural process. During periods, there are changes in hormones in the body. During this, stress is also caused by the processes taking place in the body. And when it comes to the first periods, then there is some nervousness in the minds of the daughters about it. Every mother should tell her daughter about it in advance to give her the right information.

Many types of myths are also prevalent regarding periods, in which there is no logic, but despite this, due to not much discussion, teenage daughters have to face many problems. If daughters are prepared in advance about this, then they will not only be comfortable about it, but their confidence level will also be high. So let's know how to tell your daughter about her first periods-

Ways to tell your daughter about the menstrual cycle:

Tell through tv ad

Nowadays, there are many advertisements of sanitary napkins on TV. Sometimes the daughters themselves also ask about it. If your daughter is at that stage when her periods can start anytime, then without any hesitation start telling her about periods in a very comfortable way. By showing the ad, tell your daughter that bleeding occurs on certain days of the month and this is a normal process, there is no need to panic. If your daughter asks any question related to this, then explain it properly. Similarly, ads are also visible in the paper, by showing which you can tell the daughter about periods. Talking about periods for the first time, talk in a normal way and explain in a light way.

Be daughter's friend

It is possible that the daughter already knows a little about periods through her classmates or friends. In such a situation, instead of hiding the things of the daughter, be her friend and talk to her in a comfortable way. With this, the daughter will be able to tell her dilemma or any kind of problem regarding periods in a natural way. If you keep giving little information to the daughter at the right time, then any kind of confusion and the stress caused by it will be avoided. Also, she will be able to handle her situation in a better way if she has her first period.

Do not hide the truth from daughter

There is usually no open talk about periods in homes. If you yourself feel this kind of hesitation, then your daughter will not be able to get the right information related to periods. In such a situation, after removing your hesitation, slowly start giving all the information related to periods to your daughter. If any wrong thing is told to the daughter, then she may get confused about the changes happening in her body and things related to it. When you explain to the daughter that this is a natural process that every woman goes through, she will not be troubled by it. The biggest thing is that by telling the reality to the daughter, she will maintain hygiene during periods, which will not affect her menstrual health. It is very important for her to tell the daughter about the use of napkins, disposal and things related to cleanliness.