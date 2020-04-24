First Lady Savita Kovind stitches masks for shelter homes; netizens heap praise

As part of the fight against COVID-19 President Ram Nath Kovind's wife Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President's Estate on Wednesday.

These masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Savita Kovind was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask.

The internet is flooded with pictures of Savita Kovind as she was seen stitching masks with the help of a sewing machine at Shakti Haat. She covered her face with a red cloth mask as she diligently stitched the masks.

By stitching masks, Savita Kovind has given a message that everyone can fight the COVID-19 pandemic together.

As soon as India's first lady's image went viral, netizens couldn't stop themselves from praising Savita's gesture.

Health experts have recommended that people should maintain social distancing and other preventive measures in addition to wearing face coverings.

The masks, which are commonly in use since to contain corona spread, are cloth masks, three-layered surgical masks, and N95 respirator.