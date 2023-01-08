Find relief from neck pain with THESE 6 simple exercises

If you're suffering from neck pain, you're not alone. Neck pain is a common problem that can be caused by a variety of factors, including poor posture, muscle tension, and injuries. The good news is that there are several exercises you can do to help alleviate neck pain and improve your overall neck strength and flexibility. Here are six of the best neck pain relief exercises:

Neck tilt stretch: This exercise helps to stretch the muscles in the sides of your neck. To do the neck tilt stretch, sit or stand up straight and slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds and then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Neck rotation stretch: This exercise helps to stretch the muscles in the front and back of your neck. To do the neck rotation stretch, sit or stand up straight and slowly turn your head to one side, bringing your chin towards your shoulder. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds and then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Neck extension stretch: This exercise helps to stretch the muscles in the back of your neck. To do the neck extension stretch, sit or stand up straight and slowly tilt your head backwards, looking towards the ceiling. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds and then slowly return to the starting position.

Shoulder blade squeeze: This exercise helps to strengthen the muscles in your upper back and shoulders, which can help to improve your posture and reduce neck pain. To do the shoulder blade squeeze, sit or stand up straight and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Hold for a few seconds and then relax. Repeat the exercise 10-15 times.

Neck flexion exercise: This exercise helps to strengthen the muscles in the front of your neck. To do the neck flexion exercise, sit or stand up straight and slowly tilt your head forwards, bringing your chin towards your chest. Hold for a few seconds and then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise 10-15 times.

Neck side bend exercise: This exercise helps to strengthen the muscles on the sides of your neck. To do the neck side bend exercise, sit or stand up straight and slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder. Hold for a few seconds and then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise on the other side.

It's important to always start with a warm-up before performing any neck exercises, and to listen to your body and stop if you feel any pain or discomfort. It's also a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or physical therapist before starting any new exercise routine. With regular practice, these neck pain relief exercises can help to improve your neck strength and flexibility, and reduce discomfort and pain.