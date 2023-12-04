Fashion Jewellery: Find perfect pendants to complete your look on Amazon

Add a touch of elegance with a stunning pendants necklace and express your unique style with an amazing range of pendants available on Amazon.

It's made of 925 Stamped Sterling Silver, rose gold plated, and adorned with AAA+ Zircons

The necklace comes with a 35 cm + 2 cm adjustable Sterling Silver Chain

When it comes to packaging and care instructions, the necklace comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box

It also includes a GIVA jewellery kit with a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

The pendant and earrings are made of 92.5% pure real silver, and you'll find the stamp on the product itself

The set comes with an 18" long chain made of 92.5% pure sterling silver

For that beautiful rose gold look, the pendant set has a 2-micron thick rose gold plating

In terms of dimensions, the pendant has a length of 22mm and a width of 13mm, while the earrings have a length of 15mm and a width of 9mm.

The pendant features an elegant sculptural twist design with a round faceted CZ stone at the centre, surrounded by more pave stones that enhance its sparkle

When it comes to material and craftsmanship, this Verozi Jewelry is made of 925 Sterling Silver with a pure gold plating surface

Every crystal and gemstone is individually set with precise techniques to ensure brilliance and durability

The package includes the Verozi Infinity Swirl Women's necklace with an 18-inch long cable chain, gold plated, and adorned with sparkling Verozi clear stones.

The chain necklace set is made of 92.5 Sterling Silver, which you can identify by the 925 stamp and the included Authenticity Certificate

It's plated with a high-quality polish for a long-lasting finish and is both skin-friendly and rust-resistant

The package includes a daily wear chain pendant necklace, perfect for styling with both western and traditional fusion attire

In terms of skin-friendliness, no chemicals are used in its formation, making it anti-allergic and safe for your skin.

