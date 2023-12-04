Headlines

Lifestyle

Fashion Jewellery: Find perfect pendants to complete your look on Amazon

Add a touch of elegance with a stunning pendants necklace and express your unique style with an amazing range of pendants available on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Pendants are such a versatile and stylish accessory that can elevate any outfit. Whether you're going for a casual look or dressing up for a special occasion, a pendant adds that extra touch of elegance and charm.Not only do pendants enhance your overall look, but they also hold sentimental value, making them even more special. So go ahead and rock those pendants with confidence, 

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Dual Tone Infinity Heart Pendant with Link Chain At Rs 2,184

  • It's made of 925 Stamped Sterling Silver, rose gold plated, and adorned with AAA+ Zircons
  • The necklace comes with a 35 cm + 2 cm adjustable Sterling Silver Chain
  • When it comes to packaging and care instructions, the necklace comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box
  •  It also includes a GIVA jewellery kit with a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Clara 925 Sterling Silver Agda Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set At Rs 2,844

  • The pendant and earrings are made of 92.5% pure real silver, and you'll find the stamp on the product itself
  • The set comes with an 18" long chain made of 92.5% pure sterling silver
  •  For that beautiful rose gold look, the pendant set has a 2-micron thick rose gold plating
  • In terms of dimensions, the pendant has a length of 22mm and a width of 13mm, while the earrings have a length of 15mm and a width of 9mm. 

Verozi 925 Sterling Silver Infinity Swirl Pendant At Rs 1,756

  • The pendant features an elegant sculptural twist design with a round faceted CZ stone at the centre, surrounded by more pave stones that enhance its sparkle
  • When it comes to material and craftsmanship, this Verozi Jewelry is made of 925 Sterling Silver with a pure gold plating surface
  •  Every crystal and gemstone is individually set with precise techniques to ensure brilliance and durability
  • The package includes the Verozi Infinity Swirl Women's necklace with an 18-inch long cable chain, gold plated, and adorned with sparkling Verozi clear stones. 

ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Plated Chain Necklace With Cubic Zirconia CZ Dark Pink Oval Drop Pendant At Rs 1,236

 

  • The chain necklace set is made of 92.5 Sterling Silver, which you can identify by the 925 stamp and the included Authenticity Certificate
  • It's plated with a high-quality polish for a long-lasting finish and is both skin-friendly and rust-resistant
  • The package includes a daily wear chain pendant necklace, perfect for styling with both western and traditional fusion attire
  • In terms of skin-friendliness, no chemicals are used in its formation, making it anti-allergic and safe for your skin.

