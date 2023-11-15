Headlines

Find out the great offers on premium casseroles under Rs 600 on Amazon

How Mukesh Ambani’s father brought cricket World Cup to India, know the interesting story behind it

Check out the amazing offers on spin mop, get up to 60% off

Check it out these amazing offers on women's shawls

Check out the best range of sweaters exclusively on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Find out the great offers on premium casseroles under Rs 600 on Amazon

How Mukesh Ambani’s father brought cricket World Cup to India, know the interesting story behind it

Check out the amazing offers on spin mop, get up to 60% off

7 foods that look like body parts and their benefits

7 benefits of drinking beetroot juice everyday

7  ways to deal with air pollution

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Nana Patekar slaps fan: Govinda case is reminder actor may face huge fine, jail time if victim presses charges

This comedy star nearly drowned, worked in farm to pay Rs 120 for school books, breakthrough came with negative role

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Find out the great offers on premium casseroles under Rs 600 on Amazon

Explore the amazing deals on casseroles at a very affordable prices on Amazon

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Casseroles are not only practical but also add a touch of elegance to your kitchen. With their high-quality construction and ergonomic design, they provide the perfect combination of comfort and functionality. Check out the awesome range of casseroles on Amazon under 600. Hurry and grab the deal now. 

MILTON Pearl 1000 Inner Stainless Steel Casserole At Rs 444

 

  • Get up to 19% off on this milton pearl casserole 
  • It comes with a functional and leak-proof lid that has integrated side handles for easy grip
  • The lid can be opened or shut with a simple motion, effectively trapping the heat inside
  • The double-walled inner stainless steel keeps your food hot and fresh for hours
  • With its exclusive metallized foil, unique design, and elegant shape, it adds a touch of sophistication to your dining table

Buy Now on Amazon


Jaypee Palazio 450+450 Twin Set White Casserole At Rs 479

  • Get 20% off on this twin set of casserole 
  • This casserole has PU insulation on the inside, which keeps your food warm for a longer time and preserves its flavour and temperature
  •  The functional lid is made from premium quality plastic, making it easy to open and close
  • With its stylish design, this casserole will add a touch of excitement to your dining table and make mealtime more enjoyable
  • It's also a great option for gifting, the package includes two casseroles, each with a capacity of 450ml. 

Buy Now on Amazon

ASIAN Plastic Casserole At Rs 385

  • Get up to 22% off on this asian plastic casserole 
  • This PUF insulated casserole is perfect for keeping your food warm and preserving its flavour and temperature for hours
  • With different sizes available, you can choose the right casserole based on the quantity of food you have
  • Made from premium quality plastic, it ensures food grade quality for your peace of mind. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Nayasa Lorenzo Casserole 1500 ML, Thermoware Insulated Casserole At Rs 589

  • Get up to 25% off on this casserole 
  • This casserole is designed with a double wall and high PU insulation, ensuring excellent heat retention
  •  It's made of 100% food grade virgin plastic, so you can trust its quality
  • It features an ergonomic design for comfortable handling and easy use. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operations to save 40 trapped workers continue for third day

Chhath Puja 2023: Bank, school holidays announced in several states; check full list here

Apple likely to update all iPad models in 2024, bring new 12.9-inch iPad Air

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' of his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Mahindra Thar 5-door with sunroof spotted testing, inches closer to launch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE