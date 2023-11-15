Headlines

Best deals on wall mirror, get up to 68% off

Grab the perfect deals on wall mirror only on on Amazon and get up to 68% off

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Amazon has brought the best range of wall mirrors with great offers. Explore the deal now 

RIZIK STORE Iron Metal Decorative HD Clear Image Wall Mount Round Wall Mirror At Rs 2,199

  • Get up to 68% off on this mirror
  • The large size is perfect for reflecting both natural and artificial light, making any room brighter day or night
  •  It's great for making a small room look bigger too, as it doubles the light and visual depth
  • Installing it is a breeze with pre-installed hooks for a safe and stable setup and the crystal clear reflection from the 5mm polished floating glass with sterling black mirror backing is just amazing. 

TIED RIBBONS Wall Mirror Decorative Modern Design Mounted Hanging Round Mirror At Rs 3,779

  • Get up to 66% on this mirror 
  • It's made of premium material and high-end quality and the size of the mirror is 63.5 cm, making it a big and impactful piece. 
  • By adding this large mirror to a small room, you can instantly double the light and visual depth, making the space appear larger, it's not only functional but also adds a touch of modern aesthetics to your decor
  • The colour and style of this mirror are versatile, making it a perfect addition to various spaces like a picture wall, above the TV, entryway, or office
  • No space is complete without a mirror, and this one is suitable for various places like the bathroom, bedroom, entrance, hallway, office, or hotel. It's perfect for large wall mirrors, living room decor, balcony walls, and more.

Urban Hamlet Iron Decorative Mirror Wall At Rs 1,999

  • Get up to 66% off on this wall mirror 
  • It's not only trendy but also practical, making it perfect for various spaces like bathrooms, living rooms, entryways, makeup or dressing tables, and more, you can even use it as a design and decorative piece to enhance the overall look of your space
  • The best part is that this mirror is made of high-quality floating annealed glass, which ensures there is no warping or distortion, giving you a real HD imaging experience, the high-quality coating adds durability and rust protection, making it a long-lasting addition to your decor
  • It symbolises hope and beauty, adding an elegant touch to your wall decor, whether you hang it in your bedroom over your bed or dresser, in your hallway or entryway, over your living room sofa, or as a stunning vanity mirror in your bathroom, it will surely make a statement. It's also a wonderful gift idea for your loved ones.

Anikaa Maria Engineered Wood Matte Finish Rectangular Wall Mount Hanging Dressing Table Framed Mirror At Rs 1,529

  • Get up to 51% on this wall mirror 
  • The Maria wall mirror is a stunning addition to any space with its sleek design and wooden frame
  • It can be hung vertically or horizontally, making it perfect for bedrooms, as a vanity mirror, or paired with a sideboard or console table
  • With dimensions of 40 cm in length, 1.7 cm in breadth, and 71 cm in height, this mirror is made of high-grade prelam engineering wood with a natural wood grain finish
  •  Maria wall mirror comes with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects, it requires basic assembly, but don't worry, it comes with all the necessary fittings and assembly instructions.

