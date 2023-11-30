Headlines

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Best camera tripods to enhance your photography skills available on Amazon

Top 9 countries with lowest crime rates

9 greenest countries in the world

8 high-fibre vegetable options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

Yaatris movie review: Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa fail to save this snoozefest family drama stuck in 1970s

Lifestyle

Best camera tripods to enhance your photography skills available on Amazon

Explore the great range of tripods exclusively available on Amazon and unlock the amazing deals.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

A tripod can really take your photography to the next level. With a good tripod, you can capture stable and professional-quality photos, no matter the angle or lighting conditions. It's like a trusted companion that helps you get the perfect shot every time and tripods are versatile and portable, making them ideal for a variety of photography situations. So go ahead and invest in a tripod that suits your needs with Amazon.

Digitek DTR 550 LW (67 Inch) Tripod At Rs 1,547

  • It has a premium finish and is lightweight, making it perfect for professional use
  • You can easily adjust its height to your desired level, thanks to the multi-level locking feature and steady rubberized legs
  •  It's compatible with a wide range of devices including video cameras, digital cameras, GoPro devices, and even smartphones
  • The height range is impressive, ranging from 615 mm to 1700 mm and the multipurpose head with a quick release function allows for fast transitions between shots. 

Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod At Rs 799

  • It's super lightweight, weighing just over a pound, making it easy to carry around and it  extends to different heights - 22", 30", 40", and 50", giving you plenty of options to capture the perfect shot
  • The minimum height is 16", so you can get closer to the ground if needed and it comes with a carrying case, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go
  • It's designed for easy attachment and has a padded grip to protect your phone from any damage
  • The phone adapter is adjustable and can fit all phones with a maximum stretch width of 3.4". 

Mobilife Long Selfie Stick Tripod At Rs 1,699

  • It has an extra-long telescopic pole, extending up to 61.4 inches (156 cm), which is longer than most selfie sticks
  •  It's large and reinforced with ABS material, ensuring excellent stability when you mount your phone or camera on it and the non-slip silicone pads on each foot keep it securely in place, and there are additional ABS supports at the bottom of the stick to connect each foot
  •  It comes with a phone mount and a 1/4 screw, which can be used simultaneously, this selfie stick is a high-quality product that ticks all the boxes. 

