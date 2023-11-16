Headlines

India urges Canada to respect Vienna Convention amid reports of disturbances at Indian events

Lifestyle

Find out awesome deals on scented candles on Amazon: Grab offers now

Check out an amazing range of scented candles on amazon with great offers. Explore the best deals now.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Scented candles not only add a beautiful and cosy ambiance to any space but also fill the air with delightful fragrances. It's like having a mini aromatherapy session right in your own home. They make for wonderful gifts too! So go ahead and treat yourself to some scented candles with amazon .

MOIA Luxury Scented Candle At Rs 420

  • Get up to 65% off on this scented candle
  • It is handcrafted in India with lots of love and care, the premium soy wax blend and rich fragrance oils create a high-quality aroma that will indulge your senses and help you relax after a long day
  • The cosy and comforting scent of Lavender Bloom is perfect for creating a blissful atmosphere while entertaining guests or simply enjoying some me-time
  • With a long-lasting burn time of up to 30 to 40 hours, these candles are ideal for home decoration, the modern and stylish aesthetic, along with the handmade wooden lid, adds a touch of elegance to any space.

Aromahpure Scented Candles At Rs 463

  • They are crafted with the finest natural ingredients found in plants, fruits, woods, and flowers, not only do they refresh the environment, but they also promote health and well-being through aromatherapy
  • The fact that they are made with 100% pure soy wax is incredible, no toxic ingredients or harsh chemicals and the premium wicks ensure clean and consistent burning
  • That's longer than most scented candles out there, the fragrance lingers for days in an enclosed room. 

Bryan & Candy Scented Candles At Rs 438

  • They come in two delightful scents: Lavender Citrus and Bulgarian Rose. Both scents are designed to promote relaxation and well-being
  •  They come in gift-ready packaging, making them an ideal gift for any occasion, the candles are made from eco-friendly soy wax, so you can enjoy a clean and long-lasting burn while being kind to the environment
  •  Each candle provides up to 20 hours of burn time, so you can enjoy the fragrances for a good amount of time, these candles are versatile too! You can use them to create a relaxing atmosphere in your home, office, or even during a spa-like bath.

PROSPERRO LUMO Paraffin Wax By Parkash Candle Set of 3 At Rs 349

  • Get up to 63% off on these candles 
  • They have a burning time of 55 hours, which is quite impressive, to achieve such a long burn time, we use high-quality Paraffin wax and 100% natural cotton wicks
  • These professional craftsmen carry the secrets and traditions of candle making, making our pillar candles absolutely adorable
  • The relaxing lavender scent infused into the candle creates a serene ambiance and promotes relaxation, each candle is meticulously hand-poured, guaranteeing a unique and beautiful appearance.

