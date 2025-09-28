Festivals in October 2025: Dussehra to Diwali, check complete list here

Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason
LIFESTYLE
From Dussehra to Diwali, here's the full list of festivals to look forward to this month.
October is here, and we can't help but be complacent. The month the entire nation has been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived. October begins with Dussehra and ends with Diwali. Hindu festivals are the highlight of the entire month, providing a time for reflection, devotion, and joyful celebrations.
October 1, 2025 - Mahanavami
October 2, 2025 - Dussehra, Vijayadashami
October 3, 2025 - Papankusha Ekadashi
October 4, 2025 - Shani Pradosh Vrat
October 6, 2025 - Kojagar Puja, Sharad Purnima
October 7, 2025 - Valmiki Jayanti, Mirabai Jayanti
October 8, 2025 - Start of Kartik month
October 10, 2025 - Karva Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi
October 13, 2025 - Ahoi Ashtami
October 17, 2025 - Rama Ekadashi, Libra Sankranti
October 18, 2025 - Shani Pradosh Vrat, Dhanteras, Yama Deepam
October 20, 2025 - Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali
October 21, 2025 - Kartik Amavasya
22 October 2025 - Govardhan Puja
October 23, 2025 - Bhai Dooj
October 25, 2025 - Vinayak Chaturthi
October 27, 2025 - Chhath Puja
October 31, 2025 - Akshaya Navami
Each of these days holds special significance, bringing families and communities together. These special occasions honor gods and ancestors and promote values such as love, gratitude, and the triumph of good over evil.
