Festivals in October 2025: Dussehra to Diwali, check complete list here

From Dussehra to Diwali, here's the full list of festivals to look forward to this month.

October is here, and we can't help but be complacent. The month the entire nation has been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived. October begins with Dussehra and ends with Diwali. Hindu festivals are the highlight of the entire month, providing a time for reflection, devotion, and joyful celebrations.

From Dussehra to Diwali, here's the full list of festivals to look forward to this month.

October 1, 2025 - Mahanavami

October 2, 2025 - Dussehra, Vijayadashami

October 3, 2025 - Papankusha Ekadashi

October 4, 2025 - Shani Pradosh Vrat

October 6, 2025 - Kojagar Puja, Sharad Purnima

October 7, 2025 - Valmiki Jayanti, Mirabai Jayanti

October 8, 2025 - Start of Kartik month

October 10, 2025 - Karva Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi

October 13, 2025 - Ahoi Ashtami

October 17, 2025 - Rama Ekadashi, Libra Sankranti

October 18, 2025 - Shani Pradosh Vrat, Dhanteras, Yama Deepam

October 20, 2025 - Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali

October 21, 2025 - Kartik Amavasya

22 October 2025 - Govardhan Puja

October 23, 2025 - Bhai Dooj

October 25, 2025 - Vinayak Chaturthi

October 27, 2025 - Chhath Puja

October 31, 2025 - Akshaya Navami

Each of these days holds special significance, bringing families and communities together. These special occasions honor gods and ancestors and promote values ​​such as love, gratitude, and the triumph of good over evil.

Also read: When Isha Ambani made honest skincare confession: ‘My beauty secret is…’