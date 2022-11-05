Festivals in November 2022: When will Dev Diwali, Kartik Purnima be celebrated? Check list of Hindu festivals

Representative Image

The month of November has begun and as people still are reeling from the Diwali hangover, don't forget that there are some special fasting festivals this month as well.

According to the Hindu calendar, Devuthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lunar Eclipse, Pradosh Vrat, Kartik Purnima, etc will all be celebrated this month.

Here is the complete list of major festivals and fasts of November 2022

November 4, 2022 (Friday) - Devuthani Ekadashi

The Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha falling in the month of Kartik is called Devuthani Ekadashi. It is believed that on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up after 4 months of sleep. Manglik works also start from this day.

November 5, 2022 (Saturday) - Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah is customary on the next day of Devuthani Ekadashi. On this day, Tulsi ji is married to Shaligram. Tulsi is dear to Lord Vishnu and Tulsi is always included in the worship of Lord Vishnu.

November 5, 2022 (Saturday) - Pradosh Fast

This Pradosh fast is falling on Saturday and so will be observed as Shani Pradosh Shiva. Pradosh fast comes twice in every month, Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Pradosh Vrat is also falling on November 21, 2022.

November 7, 2022 (Monday) - Dev Diwali

The festival of Dev Diwali is celebrated every year on the day of Kartik Purnima, also known as Tripuratotsav and Tripurari Poornima.

November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) - Lunar Eclipse

The second and last lunar eclipse of this year is going to happen on November 8. This lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern parts of India. This lunar eclipse will start at 5:32 pm and will end at 6:18 pm.

November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti

This day is considered very special for the Sikh community because this day is celebrated as the birthday of Guru Nanak. Guru Nanak is also addressed as Baba Nanak and Nanak Shah.

November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) - Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima is considered to be the most important Purnima. There are 12 full moons in a whole year. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshiped on the day of Purnima Tithi.

November 16, 2022 (Wednesday) - Kalashtami

Kaal Bhairav is worshiped on this day. According to Shiva Purana, on this day, Kaal Bhairav, considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, is worshipped. This fast is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha every month.

November 16, 2022 ( Wednesday) - Scorpio Sankranti

On this day, Sun is going to transit in Scorpio. This transit will happen at 06.58 pm.

November 20, 2022 (Sunday) - Uttana Ekadashi

Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day. Because Mata Ekadashi was born on this day, it is called Utpanna Ekadashi.

November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) - Margashirsha Amavasya

On this day, for the peace of ancestors, devotees do tarpan, bath, charity, etc. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on Margashirsha Amavasya is also considered auspicious.

November 27, 2022 (Sunday) Vinayaka Chaturthi

According to the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi every month. This Chaturthi is dedicated to Ganesha. Hence it is called Sankashti Chaturthi.

November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) - Monthly Durgashtami

On this day, Maa Durga is worshiped with full rituals. According to the Hindu calendar, the monthly Durgashtami fast is observed on the Ashtami date of Shukla Paksha every month.