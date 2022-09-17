Jivitputri Vrat 2022: Significance, date, muhurat, vidhi

Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 | Photo: Representative image

Jivitputrika Vrat is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Widely observed by women in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Jitiya Vrat or Jivitputrika Vrat is considered one of the most difficult fasts. This fast is kept by women for a long and healthy life of their children.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2022: Date and time

This year, the Ashtami Tithi for Jiutiya begins at 4:44 pm on September 17 and it ends on September 18 at 7:02 pm, as per the Drik Panchang.

Women can do the Jitita Paran after 6:10 am on September 19.

The most auspicious time of the day is Abhijeet Muhurat starts from 11:51 am to 12:40 pm.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2022: Puja vidhi

Wake up before sunrise and take a bath

Offer prayers to the almighty

Keep a nirjala fast for the whole day

On the second day of the fast, offer Arghya to the Sun

Women mostly only eat on the third day, as per religious beliefs.

