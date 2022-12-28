Search icon
Fenugreek: Five health benefits of methi in winters

If you always have gas or bloating in your stomach, then you should eat soaked fenugreek on an empty stomach in the morning to get relief from acidity

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Representational image

As a herbal medicine, it is used to treat health problems such as diabetes, menstrual cramps, enlarged prostate, and obesity. You would be surprised to know that fenugreek has also been used for centuries as a substance that can increase milk production in breastfeeding mothers.

Also read: Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter

Although eating fenugreek gives many benefits, but it is believed that soaking these small seeds and eating them can be more beneficial for health. 

Relief from acidity- If you always have gas or bloating in your stomach, then you should eat soaked fenugreek on an empty stomach in the morning to get relief from acidity.

Helpful in controlling diabetes- Fenugreek seeds are helpful in controlling blood sugar. Diabetic patients are greatly benefited from consuming fenugreek water. Sprouted fenugreek is even better as it has 30-40% more nutritional value than soaked fenugreek.

Keeps digestion right- Consuming soaked fenugreek is also good for promoting digestion and keeping gastritis at bay. You should consume it to avoid stomach problems like constipation, acidity, and bloating.

Cough and cold- Fenugreek seeds are hot in nature. This is the reason why it is beneficial for cough. Those who are prone to Kapha can eat fenugreek seeds in any form – powdered, soaked, sprouted or whole. People with pitta or Agni should drink fenugreek water or soak or sprout the seeds and get relief from acidity and other stomach-related problems.

Lowers cholesterol level- Increasing cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart disease and heart attack. To avoid heart diseases by keeping the veins clean, you should eat soaked or sprouted fenugreek seeds.

