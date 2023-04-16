Femina Miss India 2023: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's sizzling onstage chemistry won everyone's heart

Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday's performance

On Saturday, Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony in Manipur. Along with Nandini, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the 2nd runner-up.

The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. Celebs including Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, and others also attended the event. They were seen giving us major fashion goals when they walked the red carpet.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday won hearts with their killer moves and sizzling onstage chemistry when they performed together at Femina Miss India 2023 in Imphal.

While Ananya stunned everyone in a pink outfit while performing on 'Tip-Tip Barsa Pani', Kartik looked dapper as ever. Before their performance, a picture of Kartik and Ananya rehearsing for Femina Miss India 2023 went viral on social media.

As for the red carpet of Femina Miss India 2023, Ananya looked stunning in a white gown and minimalistic jewellery! Meanwhile, Kartik was dressed in a classic black suit along with a bow tie and classy shoes.