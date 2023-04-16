Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Femina Miss India 2023: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's sizzling onstage chemistry won everyone's heart

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday won hearts with their killer moves and sizzling onstage chemistry when they performed together at Femina Miss India 2023 in Imphal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Femina Miss India 2023: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's sizzling onstage chemistry won everyone's heart
Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday's performance

On Saturday, Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony in Manipur. Along with Nandini, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the 2nd runner-up. 

The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. Celebs including Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, and others also attended the event. They were seen giving us major fashion goals when they walked the red carpet.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday won hearts with their killer moves and sizzling onstage chemistry when they performed together at Femina Miss India 2023 in Imphal.

 

 

While Ananya stunned everyone in a pink outfit while performing on 'Tip-Tip Barsa Pani', Kartik looked dapper as ever. Before their performance, a picture of Kartik and Ananya rehearsing for Femina Miss India 2023 went viral on social media.

As for the red carpet of Femina Miss India 2023, Ananya looked stunning in a white gown and minimalistic jewellery! Meanwhile, Kartik was dressed in a classic black suit along with a bow tie and classy shoes.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.