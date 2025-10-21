FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yellow alert issued for these regions; check full forecast

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yello

Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents

Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery ag

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh your body naturally

Keep reading as we share a list of detox tips to get your diet and health back on track after Diwali.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:12 PM IST

Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh your body naturally
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A post-Diwali detox is a short-term diet and lifestyle reset aimed at purifying the body after festivals, which often include fried and sugary foods. The abundance of refined carbohydrates, sweets, and oils during festivals can cause bloating, fatigue, and even digestive discomfort. Detox helps flush out toxins, aid digestion, and rebalance nutrients, helping to regain energy and alleviate post-festival lethargy. This detox doesn't require extreme measures—just nutritious, wholesome foods that help the body return to a healthy balance. Keep reading as we share a list of detox tips to get your diet and health back on track after Diwali.

Here are ten foods to include in a post-Diwali detox.

Start your day with warm lemon water to improve digestion and boost metabolism. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which improves liver function and acts as a natural diuretic, flushing out toxins from the body.

Spinach, kale, and fenugreek are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals that help cleanse the liver. The chlorophyll present in them also helps flush toxins from the bloodstream, promoting overall detoxification.

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is extremely effective in soothing the digestive system and reducing inflammation. Adding ginger to tea or food can boost metabolism and aid in the digestion of delicious festive dishes.

Due to its powerful antioxidant, curcumin, turmeric helps detox the liver and boost immunity. Drinking turmeric milk or adding it to soups and curries can help reduce inflammation and naturally cleanse the body.

Rich in fiber and antioxidants, apples support liver health and digestion. The pectin in them helps bind toxins in the intestines, making them easier to expel, which is ideal for relieving post-festival fatigue.

This vibrant root vegetable is rich in antioxidants and nitrates, which aid in liver and blood detoxification. Adding beets to salads or smoothies helps flush out toxins and improve blood flow, refreshing the body after the festivities.

A rich source of catechins, green tea increases the body's fat-burning capacity and supports liver function. Drinking one or two cups daily can help combat inflammation, maintain hydration, and boost metabolism.

Probiotic-rich yogurt helps replenish good gut bacteria, which can become imbalanced after a heavy meal. It aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and boosts immunity, making it an excellent choice for a detox plan.

Naturally hydrating and low in calories, cucumber helps flush out excess water and aids digestion. Its high water content keeps you hydrated and aids in kidney cleansing.

Rich in electrolytes and antioxidants, coconut water helps hydrate and revitalise the body. It naturally flushes toxins from the body and helps restore electrolyte balance after festive eating and drinking.

Also read: ‘We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet can’t stop smiling

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why no star attended his funeral, why Bollywood ignored his final journey? Real reason revealed
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why Bollywood ignored him?
After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action
After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat
Who is Paul Ingrassia? Trump’s choice for US Office of Special Counsel faces backlash over ‘Nazi’ remarks
Who is Paul Ingrassia? Trump’s choice for US Office of Special Counsel faces...
Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she keeps low-key
Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she...
Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki
Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To No
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE