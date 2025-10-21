Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh your body naturally

Keep reading as we share a list of detox tips to get your diet and health back on track after Diwali.

A post-Diwali detox is a short-term diet and lifestyle reset aimed at purifying the body after festivals, which often include fried and sugary foods. The abundance of refined carbohydrates, sweets, and oils during festivals can cause bloating, fatigue, and even digestive discomfort. Detox helps flush out toxins, aid digestion, and rebalance nutrients, helping to regain energy and alleviate post-festival lethargy. This detox doesn't require extreme measures—just nutritious, wholesome foods that help the body return to a healthy balance. Keep reading as we share a list of detox tips to get your diet and health back on track after Diwali.

Here are ten foods to include in a post-Diwali detox.

Start your day with warm lemon water to improve digestion and boost metabolism. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which improves liver function and acts as a natural diuretic, flushing out toxins from the body.

Spinach, kale, and fenugreek are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals that help cleanse the liver. The chlorophyll present in them also helps flush toxins from the bloodstream, promoting overall detoxification.

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is extremely effective in soothing the digestive system and reducing inflammation. Adding ginger to tea or food can boost metabolism and aid in the digestion of delicious festive dishes.

Due to its powerful antioxidant, curcumin, turmeric helps detox the liver and boost immunity. Drinking turmeric milk or adding it to soups and curries can help reduce inflammation and naturally cleanse the body.

Rich in fiber and antioxidants, apples support liver health and digestion. The pectin in them helps bind toxins in the intestines, making them easier to expel, which is ideal for relieving post-festival fatigue.

This vibrant root vegetable is rich in antioxidants and nitrates, which aid in liver and blood detoxification. Adding beets to salads or smoothies helps flush out toxins and improve blood flow, refreshing the body after the festivities.

A rich source of catechins, green tea increases the body's fat-burning capacity and supports liver function. Drinking one or two cups daily can help combat inflammation, maintain hydration, and boost metabolism.

Probiotic-rich yogurt helps replenish good gut bacteria, which can become imbalanced after a heavy meal. It aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and boosts immunity, making it an excellent choice for a detox plan.

Naturally hydrating and low in calories, cucumber helps flush out excess water and aids digestion. Its high water content keeps you hydrated and aids in kidney cleansing.

Rich in electrolytes and antioxidants, coconut water helps hydrate and revitalise the body. It naturally flushes toxins from the body and helps restore electrolyte balance after festive eating and drinking.

Also read: ‘We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet can’t stop smiling