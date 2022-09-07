Feeling ignored: 5 subconscious habits that can make you feel ignored

Listening to others is the key to any problem solving. (Photo: pexels)

We are sometimes unaware of our own habits which causes a huge problem. Especially when it comes to our social life, we often complain about other person behavior toward us. But we never give a single thought about ours. Sometimes it's important for us to look beyond this and take responsibility for our own actions toward the other person because, the other person's behavior is mostly dependent on how we show respect to them. It's a truth universally acknowledged that having good and healthy relationships can make you a relatively happier person when compared to others. An environment where you are constantly getting ignored can have a negative impact on how you think of yourself and others.

And, this is especially true if you are not aware of why they do so.

Do you think there might be some habits you might have that cause people to ignore what you say?

1. You don't listen to others

Constantly talking about yourself and letting other people get a word in can annoy a lot of people. It shows that you are not concerned about the other person's point of view. Relationships thrive on a give-and-take principle. If you want to be listened to when you talk, you have to listen to others as well. Of course, the reason you talk a lot doesn't necessarily mean that you are not interested in others. Maybe you have a lot to share, or you think that having other people leading the conversation could be a hassle for them. Rather it gives off the wrong impression.

2. You criticize too much

Are you someone who wants the best for their close ones and always tells them what mistakes they make? If this is you, you have a truly admirable and caring mentality. However, a lot of times, having this mentality can lead you to criticize people too much, especially if you focus only on their mistakes. The impression of being someone who only knows to criticize will eventually lead you to you getting ignored by everyone, even if you have the best of intentions. This is not to say that you should just let your loved ones make mistakes without saying anything. Measured criticism is important for personal growth. However, throwing encouragement and compliments into the mix can help mediate the severity of the critique.

3. You are full of negativity

Is the glass always half empty for you? Have you ever felt like avoiding someone who usually only says negative things? If the answer is yes, then you know how people react to negativity. When you are constantly complaining or saying negative things, then that could be a reason people ignore you. According to a study, people avoid negativity at all costs since it can actually affect others' moods and overall well-being so it might be a good idea to take a quick reality check and make sure that you are not a source of negativity for your social group.

4. Your presence doesn't grab attention

Do you feel like people don't pay too much attention to what you say, even when they just met you? The reason people may ignore you, even when you just met them, might have something to do with your public presence and your confidence level. Studies show people tend to be attracted and pay more attention to those who have high levels of confidence and make a positive first impression. So, if you feel like your presence doesn't grab enough attention, taking steps toward increasing your levels of confidence might be a good place a start. It is important to work on your body language and how you approach people when you engage in conversations. These factors are key to making sure that your presence is felt and that people start paying more attention to you.

5. You overthink what you're going to say

Do you consider yourself to be quiet during group conversations? So the most likely reason why you feel ignored during conversations is that you are overthinking what you are going to say. It is very natural and almost everyone does it. When you overthink during a conversation you may get the feeling that you are participating a lot because of all the things that you are considering in your head in reality you speak much less than you think, and people can get the impression that you are not interested. Therefore, others may ignore you simply because they think you don't want to socialize. However, rest assured that not everything is your fault. You can only control your own behavior, not other person's behavior.

It is important to remember that doing the things addressed above doesn't make you a bad person. There is always a chance that those ignoring you are simply not interested. There is no need to change yourself for people who are not interested in forming a relationship with you. Instead, it's better to redirect the energy into the peoples who are actually interested and cares for us.