Bloating can be caused due to many different reasons, such as constipation, food intolerance, swallowing air or even irritable bowel syndrome.

In today's busy and stressful life, digestive problems are becoming common, of which flatulence or bloating is the most common problem. People often have this problem, especially after dinner, which not only makes the stomach feel heavy and uncomfortable, but it also affects our entire health. This problem is not only the result of wrong eating habits, but is also related to our sleeping time, mental stress and lifestyle. Many times, we ignore small everyday habits, which gradually weaken the digestive system.

It is better if we change our diet and routine and adopt easy measures to avoid them by understanding the reasons for bloating or flatulence. This will not only improve our digestion, but we will also be able to feel fresh and healthy throughout the day.

Bloating causes

Bloating can be caused due to many different reasons, such as constipation, food intolerance, swallowing air or even irritable bowel syndrome.

Certain foods can cause bloating, for example of beans, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and these are all considered to be high fibre foods, so try and cut this down, but make sure you’re still meeting your daily five servings of fruits and veggies requirement.

Other causes

Heavy and oily food: If the dinner includes more oily, spicy or heavy foods, then these foods take time to digest, which causes gas and flatulence.

Eating food too quickly: Eating food too quickly leads to swallowing more air, which causes gas and bloating in the stomach.

Lying down immediately after eating: Lying down immediately after eating slows down the digestion process, which increases the risk of gas formation.

Consumption of excess salt: Salt retains water in the body, which can cause swelling and flatulence.

Weak digestive system: If the digestive system is weak, food is not digested properly and the stomach bloats.

Consumption of carbonated drinks: Carbonated drinks like soda, cold drinks increase gas in the stomach, so avoid drinking them before sleeping.

Easy ways to prevent bloating

Eat light and nutritious food: Include fresh vegetables, salads and soups in dinner, which makes digestion easier.

Chew food slowly and properly: Eating food slowly improves digestion and reduces the problem of gas.

Take a light walk after eating: Walking for 10-15 minutes after eating keeps the digestive system active and reduces flatulence.

Avoid sleeping immediately: Sit or do light activity for at least half an hour after eating so that the food is digested properly.

Increase the intake of fibre and probiotics: Curd and fibre-rich food improve digestion and reduce gas problems.

Avoid cold drinks: Take lukewarm water or herbal tea instead of soda or cold drinks with or after meals.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It cannot be a substitute for any medicine or treatment in any way. Always contact your doctor for more information.

Also read: All you need to know about Coronavirus: Origin, discovery, carriers, what can it do to humans, WHO says...