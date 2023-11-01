Feeling anxious? 5 effective ways to combat morning anxiety

Headlines

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden numbers in this picture? genius challenge!

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs NZ clash

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

YouTube launches global effort to crack down on users with ad blockers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden numbers in this picture? genius challenge!

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs NZ clash

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

Top winter dandruff remedies

7 health benefits of golden grain

7 countries with longest work weeks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's Balram Singh uses 'pippa' to free East Pakistan, war drama to release directly on OTT

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Feeling anxious? 5 effective ways to combat morning anxiety

Five techniques that can help you start your day with a sense of calm and positivity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Morning anxiety is a common experience for many people, and it can set a negative tone for the rest of the day. Waking up with a sense of unease and worry can be challenging, but there are effective strategies to combat morning anxiety. In this article, we will explore five techniques that can help you start your day with a sense of calm and positivity.

Mindful Morning Routine:

Begin your day with a mindful morning routine. Instead of rushing through tasks, take your time to savor each moment. This can include activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga. Mindfulness helps you focus on the present, reducing anxious thoughts about the future. It also sets a peaceful tone for the day ahead.

Limit Caffeine Intake:

While a cup of coffee can be a morning ritual for many, excessive caffeine intake can exacerbate anxiety. Caffeine is a stimulant that can lead to increased heart rate and jitters, intensifying feelings of anxiety. If you're prone to morning anxiety, consider reducing your caffeine consumption or switching to decaffeinated options.

Balanced Breakfast:

A well-balanced breakfast can play a crucial role in combating morning anxiety. Skipping breakfast can lead to low blood sugar levels, which can trigger feelings of nervousness and irritability. Opt for a breakfast that includes complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to provide sustained energy and stabilize your mood throughout the morning.

Positive Affirmations:

Practice positive affirmations to shift your mindset. Write down or say affirmations that focus on self-compassion, resilience, and confidence. Remind yourself of your strengths and abilities. By doing so, you can counter negative thoughts and build a more positive outlook, reducing morning anxiety.

Prioritize Sleep:

Inadequate sleep can significantly contribute to morning anxiety. Ensure you get enough quality sleep by sticking to a regular sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, and optimizing your sleep environment. A well-rested mind and body are better equipped to handle the challenges of the day, reducing anxiety.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

Mukesh Ambani death threat: Sender increases ransom demand to Rs 400 crore

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Navi Mumbai airport update: Adani has invested over Rs 8000 crore so far, first of four terminals to open in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE