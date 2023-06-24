Fawad Khan was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at this age, actor opens up on diagnosis

Fawad Khan was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at this age

Fawad Khan, a prominent actor in the A-list, recently opened up about his personal journey following the diagnosis of Type-1 diabetes at the tender age of 17. During a candid interview with a digital channel, Fawad Khan shared the challenges he faced and the enduring effects that this diagnosis had on his life. “When I was 17 years old my body went through an auto-immune response. I got a bout of high fever after which I lost around 10 kilos of body weight in a matter of eight days. I used to 65kgs and went down to 55kgs at the age of 17,” Khan recalled.

“Then the next day after that, my thirst increased a lot, it is a condition called polyuria which means you are frequently going to the bathroom and you constantly have the need to urinate because you are drinking a lot of water.” “I would be drinking six-seven litres of water and my mouth would still stay dry because I was dehydrating.” The ‘Kapoor & Sons’ actor shared that he underwent blood sugar tests because of the symptoms and was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.

He continued, “I was rehydrated and given insulin.”

“I have been on insulin since the age of 17 and now I’m 41, so it’s been a career in diabetes for 24 years,” Khan added with a smile. When asked about the impacts that the medical condition brought to his life, he shared, “I was very active in school, played every sport and after diabetes, it went to zero. My interest in sport veined altogether. I had no interest and always felt tired for the initial two-three months.” Khan admitted that administering insulin at a young age and carrying it at all times was a ‘constant inconvenience’ in school but he didn’t let diabetes ‘handicap’ him despite its ‘limitations’.

Here's how to prevent type-1 diabetes

Genetic screening and counseling: Individuals with a family history of type 1 diabetes may benefit from genetic screening. Identifying specific genetic markers associated with the condition can help determine the risk level. Genetic counseling can provide individuals and families with information about the likelihood of developing type 1 diabetes and potential preventive measures.

Early introduction of solid foods: Some research suggests that the timing of introducing solid foods to infants could be a factor in the development of type 1 diabetes. Delaying the introduction of solid foods beyond the age of four to six months may be beneficial, particularly for infants with a higher genetic risk. However, it's important to note that more research is needed in this area, and individual circumstances may vary.

Vitamin D supplementation: There is some evidence suggesting a link between vitamin D deficiency and an increased risk of type 1 diabetes. Although the exact relationship is not fully understood, it may be beneficial to ensure adequate vitamin D levels, especially during infancy and childhood. Consult with a healthcare professional to determine if vitamin D supplementation is appropriate, particularly if there are risk factors or geographical limitations that may affect sun exposure.

