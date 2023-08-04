Headlines

Fatty liver: 5 lifestyle changes to reverse liver disease

A healthy diet is a cornerstone for reversing fatty liver disease. Avoiding or minimizing the consumption of foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, and refined sugars is crucial.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver cells. It is a serious health concern and can lead to more severe liver conditions if left untreated. The good news is that fatty liver disease is largely reversible through lifestyle changes. By adopting healthier habits, individuals can improve liver function, reduce fat accumulation, and potentially reverse the effects of the disease. In this article, we will discuss five essential lifestyle changes to help combat fatty liver disease effectively.

Adopt a Balanced and Nutritious Diet:

A healthy diet is a cornerstone for reversing fatty liver disease. Avoiding or minimizing the consumption of foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, and refined sugars is crucial. Instead, opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Emphasize foods with high antioxidant properties like berries, leafy greens, and nuts, as they help protect the liver from inflammation and oxidative stress. Additionally, reducing calorie intake can aid in weight loss, which is particularly beneficial for those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight:

Excess body weight, especially around the waistline, is closely linked to the development and progression of fatty liver disease. Losing weight in a gradual and sustainable manner should be a priority for individuals with fatty liver disease. Engage in regular physical activity and combine it with a calorie-restricted diet to promote weight loss and reduce fat deposits in the liver. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling.

Stay Hydrated and Limit Alcohol Intake:

Proper hydration is essential for overall health and liver function. Drinking an adequate amount of water can help flush toxins from the body and support liver detoxification processes. On the other hand, excessive alcohol consumption can significantly contribute to fatty liver disease, particularly in the case of alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD). It is vital to either limit alcohol intake to recommended guidelines or abstain completely to give the liver an opportunity to heal.

Incorporate Regular Physical Activity:

Physical activity is not only beneficial for weight management but also plays a direct role in improving liver health. Regular exercise can help reduce insulin resistance, decrease liver fat content, and lower inflammation levels in the liver. Choose activities you enjoy to maintain consistency, and consider incorporating resistance training, as it can improve insulin sensitivity and support overall metabolic health.

Manage Stress and Prioritize Sleep:

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can negatively impact liver health. High stress levels trigger the release of stress hormones, which can promote fat accumulation in the liver and worsen fatty liver disease. Therefore, adopt stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or spending time in nature. Equally important is getting enough restful sleep each night, as it aids in liver regeneration and repair. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support optimal liver function.

