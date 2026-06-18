FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence

Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence

First Pakistani submarine in Bay of Bengal after 1971 Bangladesh War: Know about intention, how it may be dangerous for India

First Pakistani submarine in Bay of Bengal after 1971 Bangladesh War

US Iran Deal: What’s In 14-Point Agreement Trump, Pezeshkian Signed To Mark US-Iran Truce?

US Iran Deal: What’s In 14-Point Agreement Trump, Pezeshkian Signed To Mark US-Iran Truce?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and significance of this special day

In 2026, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21 to honour fathers and father figures and recognise their love, care and sacrifices.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and significance of this special day
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Father’s Day 2026 will be observed on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The day is dedicated to honouring fathers and father figures for their love, care and sacrifices.

Father’s Day 2026 date and meaning

Many nations, including India, the US, Canada and the UK, observe Father's Day on the third Sunday of June. It will occur on June 21, 2026. The significance of dads, grandfathers, stepfathers, and mentors in forming families and directing youngsters is acknowledged on this day.

History of Father’s Day

In the United States, Father's Day was first observed in the early 1900s. It is associated with Sonora Smart Dodd, who wished to pay tribute to her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children by himself following the death of his wife. In 1910, Spokane hosted the first celebration. It was later acknowledged as a public holiday in the United States in 1972.

Significance of Father’s Day

The significance of a father's role in a child's emotional, social, and academic development is highlighted on Father's Day. It's also a day to honour guardians, mentors, and father figures who offer support and direction. Families are encouraged to spend time together and show thanks on this occasion.

Also read: Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s growing interests: ‘Woh filmy bhi bahut hai’

Here are the best 10 wishes for Father's Day

  1. My existence is the best gift you’ve ever received. Happy Father’s Day!
  2. Happy Father’s Day to the man who communicates best through comfortable silence.
  3. Thank you for everything. A little gratitude is a perfect fit for Father’s Day.
  4. You’re the best! Remind Dad what makes him so special on his special day.
  5. You hold our family together. Let him know that you appreciate the strength and security he provides.
  6. Your guidance and encouragement have shaped who I am today. Happy Father’s Day.
  7. Every day is brighter because of your presence. Have a fantastic Father’s Day.
  8. Your love has been the foundation of our family’s strength. Happy Father’s Day.
  9. You inspire me with your kindness, dedication and resilience.
  10. Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me the true meaning of love and responsibility.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No Namaz but Yoga: Debate sparks as Calcutta HC questions 7-day Red Road closure for PM Modi’s Yoga Day event
No Namaz but Yoga: Debate sparks as Calcutta HC questions 7-day Red Road closure
Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and significance of this special day
Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and signif
Donald Trump's first reaction on killing of Indian sailors in US attack, this is what he told PM Modi, watch video
Donald Trump's first reaction on killing of Indian sailors in US attack, watch
Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence
Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence
First Pakistani submarine in Bay of Bengal after 1971 Bangladesh War: Know about intention, how it may be dangerous for India
First Pakistani submarine in Bay of Bengal after 1971 Bangladesh War
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement