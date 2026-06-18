Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and significance of this special day

In 2026, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21 to honour fathers and father figures and recognise their love, care and sacrifices.

Father’s Day 2026 will be observed on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The day is dedicated to honouring fathers and father figures for their love, care and sacrifices.

Father’s Day 2026 date and meaning

Many nations, including India, the US, Canada and the UK, observe Father's Day on the third Sunday of June. It will occur on June 21, 2026. The significance of dads, grandfathers, stepfathers, and mentors in forming families and directing youngsters is acknowledged on this day.

History of Father’s Day

In the United States, Father's Day was first observed in the early 1900s. It is associated with Sonora Smart Dodd, who wished to pay tribute to her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children by himself following the death of his wife. In 1910, Spokane hosted the first celebration. It was later acknowledged as a public holiday in the United States in 1972.

Significance of Father’s Day

The significance of a father's role in a child's emotional, social, and academic development is highlighted on Father's Day. It's also a day to honour guardians, mentors, and father figures who offer support and direction. Families are encouraged to spend time together and show thanks on this occasion.

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