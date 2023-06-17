Search icon
Father's Day 2023: When is Father's Day? Know date, history and significance of this special day

Father's Day 2023: People across the globe will mark Father's Day on June 18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Father's Day 2023: When is Father's Day? Know date, history and significance of this special day
Father's Day is to commemorate the contributions that our fathers or other father figures have made to our upbringing. It also celebrates paternal bonds and fatherhood. This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 18, 2023. People from across the world will be commemorating their father’s and everything they have done for them.

Father's Day 2023: History and Significance

The first Father's Day celebration took place in the United States on July 5, 1908. A mining accident claimed the lives of hundreds of men on this day. Grace Golden, a dedicated minister's daughter, then suggested organise a service for all the guys who died in the tragic accident and couldn't be saved.

After several years, Sonora Smart Dodd, another daughter, wished to honour her late father, William Jackson Smart, and so she proposed the idea of celebrating Father's Day. The girl's father, a veteran of the American Civil War, reared her and her five siblings alone.

Dodd began advocating for Father's Day nationally once she had finished her education. But in 1972, the day started to gain more and more traction. Former US President Richard Nixon signed a statement this year. After that, Father's Day became celebrated annually on the third Sunday in the month of June.

