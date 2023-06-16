Father's Day 2023: Best hangout spots for celebration in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Father's Day is a special occasion to honor the love, sacrifices, and guidance of our beloved fathers. What better way to celebrate this day than by treating your dad to a memorable experience at a delightful café? Whether you're in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore, these cities offer an array of exceptional cafes where you can bond with your dad over delicious food and create lasting memories. Let's explore some of the best cafes in each city that are perfect for celebrating Father's Day.

Delhi:

Rose Cafe:

Located in the charming Saidulajab village, Rose Cafe is known for its vintage ambience and delectable food. Treat your dad to their famous all-day breakfast menu or indulge in their mouthwatering desserts. The cozy and intimate setting makes it a perfect spot for a heartwarming conversation with your dad.

Diggin:

Situated in the bustling lanes of Chanakyapuri, Diggin offers a rustic and enchanting environment. The café boasts a beautiful outdoor seating area surrounded by lush greenery. Treat your dad to their diverse menu, which includes wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and refreshing beverages.

Mumbai:

The Pantry:

Nestled in the heart of South Mumbai, The Pantry is a cozy café that serves organic and locally sourced ingredients. The warm and inviting atmosphere makes it an ideal place to have a relaxed conversation with your dad. Their menu features an assortment of healthy options, including sandwiches, salads, and artisanal desserts.

Café Zoe:

Located in the trendy neighborhood of Lower Parel, Café Zoe offers a chic industrial-style ambiance and a wide range of cuisines. This café is known for its excellent cocktails and delectable European-inspired menu. Treat your dad to their famous Sunday brunch, which offers an array of scrumptious dishes.

Bangalore:

Matteo Coffea:

Nestled in the heart of the city, Matteo Coffea is a specialty coffee roastery and café that offers a unique experience. They source premium coffee beans from around the world and serve a variety of brewing methods. Enjoy a cup of expertly brewed coffee with your dad while appreciating the café's minimalist and contemporary decor.

Third Wave Coffee Roasters:

For coffee enthusiasts, Third Wave Coffee Roasters is a must-visit café located in the hip neighborhood of Koramangala. They focus on sourcing high-quality beans and have an extensive coffee menu, including pour-overs, espressos, and handcrafted beverages. Pair your coffee with their delectable brunch options for a delightful Father's Day celebration.